Nod to redevelop Kaushambi ISBT, Old Bus Stand in Ghaziabad

The state-run Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has been given a fortnight to ready an alternative location for operation of short and long distance buses from Ghaziabad as the state government has approved the bids for the redevelopment of three bus stations -- ISBT Kaushambi, Sahibabad and Old Bus Stand. The officials said they are working on the plan and will finalise the alternative locations soon. ISBT Kaushambi on Wednesday. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The redevelopment plan covers different bus terminals across the state, including Ghaziabad’s three stations of ISBT Kaushambi (24,284 square metres), Sahibabad (15,000 square metres) and Old Bus Stand (10,000 square metres).

The government, in December 2022, decided to call for bids for the redevelopment project on a design, build, finance, operate and transfer basis with the involvement of private players.

“The bid process is complete and firms have been identified. They will soon sign a formal contract with us and start the work. The redevelopment plan for ISBT Kaushambi is estimated to cost ₹261 crore while the Old Bus Stand will be redeveloped at a cost of ₹125 crore. The work is likely to start this year and we will soon finalise alternative locations from where buses will be temporarily operated. About 800 buses operate out of these two stations, including 350 long distance buses operated out of ISBT Kaushambi,” said Kesri Nandan Chuadhary, regional manager, UPSRTC.

The modalities for the Sahibabad bus station are yet to be worked out, said officials.

Officials said of the 600 buses operating from ISBT Kaushambi, they will shift 350 long-distance buses to near ISBT Anand Vihar and this will hike the fare by about ₹27, which is charged as entry tax in Delhi.

“The other buses are for short distance commute and we will operate them from near ISBT Kaushambi. So, the short distance passengers will not have a fare hike. Similarly, we operate about 200 short distance buses from the Old Bus Stand and these will be shifted to an alternative location nearby. In this connection, we have identified a land near Arthala. The locations will be finalised soon,” Chaudhary said.

The officials said the relocation of buses will be temporary till the time development takes place and basic amenities are provided at alternative locations.

Under the redevelopment plan, the bus stations will be redeveloped as state-of-the-art multi-storeyed facilities which will be equipped with all modern amenities for passengers, including restaurants, eating joints and other facilities.

This January, the state government made provisions for a floor area ratio (FAR) of 4 at these stations, which fall under the transit-oriented development (TOD) zones, while non-TOD sites have been allowed a FAR of 2.5.

The ISBT at Kaushambi falls under the TOD zone due to its proximity to the Metro network and also to the upcoming Regional Rapid Transit System project. The Old Bus Stand falls in the non-TOD zone.

An increased FAR indicates that there is more scope for vertical development at the stations under the redevelopment plan.

The redevelopment plan would include commercial complexes, malls, food chains, retail outlets, parking for passengers, hotels and other facilities, officials said.

The development of bus stations shall be completed in two years and about 40% of the facility areas would be completed by seven years as per the guidelines issued by the government in January.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Peeyush Khandelwal Peeyush Khandelwal writes on a range of issues in western Uttar Pradesh – from crime, to development authorities and from infrastructure to transport. Based in Ghaziabad, he has been a journalist for almost a decade. ...view detail