Noida: 2 arrested for targeting locked houses, 1 cr jewellery seized

Noida: Two men were arrested by Noida police on Monday for allegedly targeting locked houses and decamping with valuable items in the National Capital Region (NCR), said officers, adding that jewellery worth ₹1 crore and ₹1.35 lakh in cash were confiscated from their possession. The arrests came after five back-to-back theft cases were reported at Sector 39, and one at Sector 49 police stations in Noida in the last two weeks. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Police identified the suspects as Nurjamal Sheikh, a native of Bardhaman district in West Bengal, and Rajkumar Vishwas, of the state’s Murshidabad city. They currently reside at a rented accommodation in DLF Phase 1 in Gurugram, Haryana.

The arrests followed a police complaint by Deepak Budhiraja, a resident of Sector 36, who said that on November 13, when his family members were out, “unidentified suspects barged into his home through the kitchen window and escaped with ₹1.5 lakh and jewellery”, said officers.

A case under 305(A) (theft) was registered at the Sector 39 police station on November 14 (Thursday). Multiple CCTV cameras were scanned and a ₹25,000 bounty was announced on the heads of two identified suspects.

“On Sunday night, during police checking near Shashi Chowk, Noida, two unidentified suspects were spotted on a moving bike. On being asked to stop, they ran towards the forest area of Sector 42 and fired at police. In retaliatory fire, both sustained bullet injuries to their legs and were taken to a nearby hospital,” said Manish Kumar Mishra, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida.

“Investigation found that the suspects were involved in targeting locked houses in Noida and Gurugram…We have recovered jewellery worth around ₹1 crore and ₹1.35 lakh in cash from their possession. The suspects were found to be involved in many theft cases in Noida,” the officer added.

“The suspects also committed burglary in Gurugram’s sectors 55 and 56. Three cases of theft were registered against them in Gurugram,” said police, adding that two illegal country-made pistols and two live cartridges were also recovered from their possession.