Noida aims to better its Swachh Survekshan rank this year

The Noida authority has roped in a motivational speaker and started engaging citizens to treat waste in a better manner to improve the Swachh Survekshan rankings for the 2022-23 financial year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The authority officials are keen to improve Noida’s annual ranking in the upcoming survey and in a bid to meet its target, they want to engage more citizens.

Besides, the authority also wants to motivate its staff members to perform better so that there is an improvement in the rankings. The authority organised a motivational workshop for their staff at the Panchsheel Balak school auditorium in Sector 91. Amar Chaudhary, who worked for Indore, the city that secured the top position in the all-India Swachhta ranking five times in a row, delivered a motivational speech so that the staff can work with a better vision and give their best to make Noida a better place to live in.

“The field survey for the Swachhta campaign is likely to begin in April and we need to be prepared for the mission. We arranged a motivational speaker for our staff so that we can work in a better manner ahead,” said Praveen Kumar Mishra, additional chief executive officer of the Noida authority.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The authority will also organise meetings for citizens so that they can work as a team. It has also appealed to residents’ welfare associations (RWAs), apartment owners’ associations and other social organisations to work in tandem for better results in the upcoming survey.

The authority has also sought help from residents’ groups to set up small plants to segregate waste and treat it so that the quantity of the garbage that goes to the landfills is reduced.

“At least 20 housing societies are working to treat the waste they generate at their respective societies via biogas plants. We have also asked Sector 18 traders’ association to set up a plant to treat biodegradable waste at a biogas plant and sell the fuel to restaurants,” said Indu Prakash Singh, an officer on special duty at the Noida authority.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Noida bagged the fourth spot in the list of cleanest cities having a population between a 100,000 and a million in the Swachh Survekshan 2021 — the annual cleanliness survey conducted by the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA), in coordination with the Quality Council of India, under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U). It was a significant improvement from 2020, when the city bagged the 25th position. Noida secured the 150th position in 2019 and stood at 324 in the year 2018.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON