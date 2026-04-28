...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Noida airport gets security clearance after Indian CEO’s appointment

The approval comes three days after the airport announced its chief finance officer Nitu Samra to be its interim chief executive office

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 12:40 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
Advertisement

Noida international airport on Monday received its aerodrome security clearance, the airport spokesperson said.

Noida International Airport (Sunil Ghosh/HT)

“Noida international airport has received approval for the Aerodrome Security Program (ASP) from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS). This marks an important milestone in the airport’s journey towards operational readiness and confirms that the security framework and procedures are in place in line with regulatory requirements,” the spokesperson said.

“Following this, we will work closely with airlines and partners to finalise a mutually aligned date for the commencement of commercial operations. Our efforts remain focused on ensuring that all systems, processes, and personnel are fully prepared to deliver a safe, efficient, and seamless start of operations,” the spokesperson added.

The approval comes three days after the airport announced its chief finance officer (CFO) Nitu Samra to be its interim chief executive officer (CEO).

The denial implied that the CEO of the already delayed airport would have to be replaced. Written information was sent to the airport on Tuesday night.

On December 16, 2025, HT was the first to report that the CEO of NIA being a foreign national fell afoul of aviation security norms for greenfield airports.

“With immediate effect, Nitu Samra has been appointed as CEO on an interim basis, until the Board of Directors can conclude a formal selection process,” the airport said.

Schnellmann, who has been CEO of NIA since August 2020, will now join the airport’s board of directors as executive vice chairman.

“In this role, he will continue to support the project and its transition to operations,” the airport said.

YIAPL chairman Daniel Bircher said, “The newly structured team will support a smooth transition into operations, guided by clear and transparent governance and a strong corporate culture.”

As per the BCAS AVSEC (Aviation Security) order dated January 17, 2011: “The CEO of Indian nationality at each greenfield Indian airport and the airport director or in-charge airport management at AAI [Airport Authority of India] airports which are served by civil flights shall be the security coordinator at the respective airports and shall be responsible for coordinating the implementation of security measures in accordance with the legal provisions and instructions BCAS issued.”

The matter was raised in 2022 and discussions to amend the rule were subsequently put forth in 2023.

 
bureau of civil aviation security
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Noida / Noida airport gets security clearance after Indian CEO’s appointment
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.