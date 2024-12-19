Noida authority declares 200 buildings illegal 

The Noida authority said it has declared at least 200 buildings illegal as these were built in violation of the building codes, said officials. The authority officials said they have also decided to engage a private agency to demolish these illegal buildings as it lacks the manpower to carry out the job on its own. (HT Archive)

The authority also started issuing notices to owners of these buildings that have come up on village land that has been notified for planned development.

“We have issued notices to the owners of these buildings warning them that if they will not adhere to laid down norms, then the authority will have to raze these buildings. As per the rules, a plot owner can build any kind of building only after it obtains permission for the same and get the building layout map approved by the authority’s planning department,” said a Noida authority official, asking not to be named.

The authorities in the last six months have conducted a survey in all village areas and found that there are around 200 buildings, which are built in violation of the norms and need to be demolished.

In Barola alone, there are at least 14 buildings. In Salarpur, there are around 20 buildings and in Hazipur area, there are around 30 buildings. The small-time developers buy plots in village areas and start building flats, shops or office spaces and offer the property at cheap rates to buyers, said officials.

“The authority in the past have issued public notices in newspapers and also on its portal cautioning buyers against purchasing plots, flats or shops in such unauthorised projects, which are built without approvals from the town planning department. The authority in its public notice warned buyers not to invest in Nagli Wazidpur village, where a large unauthorised project has come up,” said the official quoted above.

The authority officials said they have also decided to engage a private agency to demolish these illegal buildings as it lacks the manpower to carry out the job on its own.

The authority said these illegal buildings are putting an additional burden on existing civic infrastructure that is built only for planned development as these are not part of the master plan.

Officials said once all legal formalities are completed, the authority will take action against these buildings. , including demolition