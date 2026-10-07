Ludhiana gang ‘operative’ arrested with two .30-bore pistols

A suspected member of the Mukul Mattu gang, involved in a long-running rivalry between two groups, has been arrested with two .30-bore pistols and three live cartridges. Police said one of the recovered weapons was allegedly used during a gang clash near Pippal Chowk in Chhawani Mohalla on September 8. The accused has been identified as Kishu alias Guri Mattu, a resident of Karabara Chowk. (HT)

The accused has been identified as Kishu alias Guri Mattu, a resident of Karabara Chowk. Assistant Commissioner of Police (Financial Crime) Beant Juneja said Mattu was arrested in connection with the FIR registered at Division Number 4 police station following the September 8 exchange of fire between the rival groups.

Police recovered a PX5 .30-bore pistol, a country-made .30-bore pistol and three live cartridges from the accused. Investigators said the PX5 pistol was allegedly used during the September 8 firing.

The September 8 clash had left Aakashdeep alias Aakash with a bullet injury. Police subsequently booked members of both groups in the case under Sections 109, 125, 194(2), 191(3) and 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Section 25 of the Arms Act.

According to police, Guri Mattu is associated with the Mukul Mattu gang and had come out of jail in November 2025. He was already facing several criminal cases, including cases involving attempt to murder, the NDPS Act and the Arms Act.

The ACP added the September clash was linked to a rivalry between the two groups that had been simmering for several months.

A separate case had also been registered over an August 18 assault involving several of the same accused.