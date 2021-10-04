Noida authority files FIR against 32 in Supertech twin towers case

The Noida authority filed an FIR on Monday against 26 former and current officials of the Noida authority, four Supertech Limited directors, and two architects for their involvement in violating building regulations and giving map approval to Supertech’s twin towers in Sector 93A. Of the Noida authority officials named in the case, 20 have retired, two are dead and four are still serving.

The move comes a day after an Uttar Pradesh government-constituted special investigation team (SIT) submitted its report to the state for further action in the case.

On August 31, a Supreme Court bench led by justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud directed the demolition of the twin towers part of Supertech’s Emerald Court project, over grave violations of building norms, which, the court said, was a result of “nefarious complicity” between the Noida authority and the real estate developer. Further, the bench asked Supertech to refund money to all the existing home-buyers in Emerald Court’s Apex and Ceyane towers within two months, along with an interest of 12% per annum from the date of their deposits.

Noida authority town planner Vaibhav Gupta filed the FIR with the vigilance department in Lucknow against everyone found involved in the case. For the first time, two former chief executive officers of the authority have been named in such an FIR.

“We have filed an FIR against everyone named in the SIT report. Now, further action will be initiated by the vigilance department,” said Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer of the Noida authority.

Meanwhile, Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain an application of Supertech Group requesting a modification in its August 31 demolition order. The company had asked the court to allow it to only partially demolish 224 flats of one tower, along with its community area on the ground floor, to conform with the building norms. However, the Supreme Court rejected the application.

The spokesperson of Supertech was unavailable to comment on the issue.

However, according to Noida authority officials in the know, Supertech could file a review plea.

“We have asked the CBRI, which is an expert agency in demolition and construction matters, to plan the demolition. We are likely to meet with them to discuss this on Tuesday,” said Maheshwari.

The SIT said in its report that Supertech encroached a “green belt” which was part of the layout plan, measuring 7,000 square metres as “land plots”, for which a departmental inquiry against Noida authority officials is already in progress.

“We will start fencing of this green belt at the earliest. And we have formed a committee that will probe and act against those involved in grabbing the green belt space,” said Maheshwari.

Vimla Singh, one of the 26 authority employees named in the FIR, was suspended, but she reported to work on Monday, left the office in the afternoon, and could not be reached for comment. Rituraj Vyas, a Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority employee, has also been suspended as he did not carry out his duties as an assistant town planner in 2009 when the construction took place. Vyas was unavailable for comment as well.