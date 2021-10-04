Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Noida News / Noida authority files FIR against 32 in Supertech twin towers case
noida news

Noida authority files FIR against 32 in Supertech twin towers case

Published on Oct 04, 2021 11:39 PM IST
A view of Supertech Emerald Court in Sector 93, Noida. Noida authority town planner Vaibhav Gupta filed the FIR with the vigilance department in Lucknow against everyone found involved in the case. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
By Vinod Rajput

The Noida authority filed an FIR on Monday against 26 former and current officials of the Noida authority, four Supertech Limited directors, and two architects for their involvement in violating building regulations and giving map approval to Supertech’s twin towers in Sector 93A. Of the Noida authority officials named in the case, 20 have retired, two are dead and four are still serving.

The move comes a day after an Uttar Pradesh government-constituted special investigation team (SIT) submitted its report to the state for further action in the case.

On August 31, a Supreme Court bench led by justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud directed the demolition of the twin towers part of Supertech’s Emerald Court project, over grave violations of building norms, which, the court said, was a result of “nefarious complicity” between the Noida authority and the real estate developer. Further, the bench asked Supertech to refund money to all the existing home-buyers in Emerald Court’s Apex and Ceyane towers within two months, along with an interest of 12% per annum from the date of their deposits.

Noida authority town planner Vaibhav Gupta filed the FIR with the vigilance department in Lucknow against everyone found involved in the case. For the first time, two former chief executive officers of the authority have been named in such an FIR.

RELATED STORIES

“We have filed an FIR against everyone named in the SIT report. Now, further action will be initiated by the vigilance department,” said Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer of the Noida authority.

Meanwhile, Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain an application of Supertech Group requesting a modification in its August 31 demolition order. The company had asked the court to allow it to only partially demolish 224 flats of one tower, along with its community area on the ground floor, to conform with the building norms. However, the Supreme Court rejected the application.

The spokesperson of Supertech was unavailable to comment on the issue.

However, according to Noida authority officials in the know, Supertech could file a review plea.

“We have asked the CBRI, which is an expert agency in demolition and construction matters, to plan the demolition. We are likely to meet with them to discuss this on Tuesday,” said Maheshwari.

The SIT said in its report that Supertech encroached a “green belt” which was part of the layout plan, measuring 7,000 square metres as “land plots”, for which a departmental inquiry against Noida authority officials is already in progress.

“We will start fencing of this green belt at the earliest. And we have formed a committee that will probe and act against those involved in grabbing the green belt space,” said Maheshwari.

Vimla Singh, one of the 26 authority employees named in the FIR, was suspended, but she reported to work on Monday, left the office in the afternoon, and could not be reached for comment. Rituraj Vyas, a Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority employee, has also been suspended as he did not carry out his duties as an assistant town planner in 2009 when the construction took place. Vyas was unavailable for comment as well.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Noida’s Emerald Court case: SIT submits report, names 26 officials

Noida police stations to soon get cybercrime help desks

14,000 high security number plates missing from Ghaziabad warehouse

Ghaziabad: Security scaled up at UP Gate site after violence breaks out in Lakhimpur Kheri
TRENDING TOPICS
Lakhimpur Kheri violence
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Mundra port
Aryan Khan
World Animal Day 2021
DU Admission
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP