Noida authority, FONRWA meet reviews pending civic issues in sectors

NOIDA: The Noida authority on Tuesday held a review meeting with representatives of the Federation of Noida Residents Welfare Associations (FONRWA) to discuss and address long-pending civic and maintenance-related issues raised by residents across various sectors. During the discussions on Tuesday, RWA representatives expressed concern over the slow pace of maintenance work and delays in addressing basic civic issues. (HT Photos)

The meeting,convened at the Noida Metro Rail Corporation’s office in Sector 29, Noida, focused on unresolved complaints related to road maintenance, water supply, waste management, encroachments, and traffic congestion, said FONRWA representatives.

The Authority has assured to resolve most the pending issues by March, 2026.

During the discussions, RWA representatives expressed concern over the slow pace of maintenance work and delays in addressing basic civic issues. “Even routine works such as welding a broken grill under a culvert for cleaning are taking four to five months. A lot of pending works remain unattended, and budget allocations are not being fully utilised,” said Ashok Verma, general secretary, Sector 53 RWA.

Residents also pointed to recurring encroachments in markets, poor upkeep of roads and drainage, and lack of field-level powers to local officials, which they said, was hampering timely action.

Responding over the concerns, Noida authority’s officer on special duty (OSD) Mahendra Prasad said they have taken note of all the issues raised during the sector-level review meetings held over the past few months. “The Authority is committed to clear the backlog of complaints and expedite ongoing works related to infrastructure, maintenance, and public amenities. Most of the pending issues are expected to be resolved by March 2026,” he said.

Jain said that Tuesday’s meeting, which continued around three hours, was the final review for Circles 1 to 5. “We sought clarity on how many works have actually been completed and which ones are in progress. The Authority shared a written list of around 70–80 works, mentioning those that have been approved or completed,” Jain said.

FONRWA representatives acknowledged coordination between the Authority and RWAs has improved in recent months. “When we reviewed pending works in Sector 55 three months ago, the progress was barely 5%. However, after our follow-up meetings, including one with the CEO on October 9, the response from officials has been better,” said KK Jain, general secretary, FONRWA.

OSD Prasad, superintending engineers, deputy general managers, and senior officials, besides around 70–80 FONRWA office-bearers and RWA presidents from Circles 1 to 5 participated in Tuesday’s meeting.

Officials said similar meetings for Circles 6 to 10 will be organised soon to review the remaining sectors and ensure all pending civic issues are addressed in a time-bound manner.