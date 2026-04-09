...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Noida authority invites bids to finalise agency for 684-crore Habitat Centre project

Officials said work on 31-storey building was initially scheduled to begin in 2020 as four agencies had applied to take up the project

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 07:36 am IST
By Vinod Rajput, Noida
Advertisement

The Noida authority on Wednesday initiated the process to select an agency for its long-delayed Habitat Centre project in Sector 94, issuing a fresh expression of interest (EOI) after earlier attempts stalled due to funding and execution setbacks.

This 684-crore project is proposed to be built on the Delhi-Noida border near Kalindi Kunj but was delayed first due to Covid pandemic and later due to fund issues, said authority officials. (Representative photo)

This 684-crore project is proposed to be built on the Delhi-Noida border near Kalindi Kunj but was delayed first due to Covid pandemic and later due to fund issues, said authority officials.

“To select an agency for this project, we have again issued an expression of interest (EOI) inviting proposals from interested parties. Once the bids are submitted, we will select the agency in accordance with rules,” said SP Singh, general manager, Noida authority.

Envisioned on the lines of Delhi’s India Habitat Centre, the Habitat Centre in Noida will come up 97,000 square metres in Sector 94. It is proposed to house an auditorium, art gallery, open-air theatre and food court with connectivity via the Okhla Bird Sanctuary metro station. Provisions will also be made to ensure adequate parking facilities.

In 2021, Noida awarded the tender to Uttar Pradesh Rajkiya Nirman Nigam Ltd (UPRNNL) but it was slow in executing civil work. By August 2022, only about 4% progress was made, with officials also finding gross negligence. The tender was cancelled after the firm sublet the contract to a third party that allegedly sold excavated soil from the site illegally.

As per the present EOI document, applicants must be single entities, as consortiums are not allowed. The agency must have a minimum average annual turnover of 1,500 crore for general developers and 2,000 crore for infrastructure developers over the past five financial years.A pre-bid meeting is scheduled for April 21, while the last date for submission of applications is May 15, 2026.

Officials said the Habitat Centre is intended to create a dedicated space for conferences, exhibitions and cultural events in Noida, reducing reliance on Delhi while catering to the city’s expanding population.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vinod Rajput

Vinod Rajput writes on environment, infrastructure, real estate and government policies in Noida and Greater Noida. He has reported on environment and infrastructure in Delhi, Gurgaon and Panchkula in the past.

expression of interest noida authority
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Noida / Noida authority invites bids to finalise agency for 684-crore Habitat Centre project
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.