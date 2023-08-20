Noida to develop Sec 42 plot after 3-decade wait

After around 30-year long legal battle, the Noida authority is finally poised to transform a barren land parcel in Sector 42 into a residential hub, officials aware of the development said.

Yet to be announced, the allotment rates for this newly approved Sector 42 layout are awaited, officials said. (Representative Image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Situated along the prominent Dadri-Surajpur-Chhalera road, this centrally located plot had been an eyesore due to the protracted legal dispute with a central government employees cooperative home construction society. With the legal hurdles now resolved, officials said that the authority will develop the area, create plots, and introduce a scheme for constructing bungalows on this prime land.

During its 210th board meeting on August 13, the authority gave its nod to a fresh layout plan for Sector 42, covering a sprawling area of 460,000 square metres.

“The chairman’s directive to kickstart development work on this sector followed the resolution of issues with the central government employees co-operative home construction society. Consequently, we will allocate 60,000 square meters to the society, while the Authority will develop the remaining 400,000 square metres before launching the scheme,” said Lokesh M, chief executive officer of the Noida authority.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The development of this Sector initially commenced in 1987, surrounded by upscale Sectors like 44, 43, and 44. However, a legal tussle with the central government employees co-operative home construction society took the matter to the Allahabad high court and eventually the Supreme Court. This society had previously acquired the land from local farmers for its own housing requirements. After a protracted legal battle, on September 22, 2022, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the society, directing the authority to allot flats to 844 members. Consequently, the authority plans to allocate 60,000 square metres of land to the society to fulfil their housing needs.

In its initial 1987 development plan, the authority had envisaged plots ranging from 60 to 350 square metres. However, this endeavour faltered. Now, the Authority has decided to create larger residential plots measuring between 350 and 450 square meters.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Before launching the new plot scheme, we will lay roads, establish drainage networks, construct parks, green belts, and provide other essential civic amenities as per the board’s decision,” said CEO Lokesh M.

To transform Sector 42 into a bungalow haven, the authority has earmarked the construction of 12-metre and 24-metre wide roads. Surrounded by A+ and A-category residential zones, where allotment rates range from ₹1,75,000 to ₹92,950 per square metre, Sector 42 is strategically positioned. The Authority classifies residential sectors based on road connectivity, plot size, green spaces, and quality of civic services.

Yet to be announced, the allotment rates for this newly approved Sector 42 layout are awaited, officials said.

“The demand for the residential plots in Noida has reached a new high in view of the shortage of housing land in this city. In the recent leftover residential plots schemes the authority sold the property at rates upto ₹2 to ₹3 lakh per square metres in e-auction. It will be interesting to know how the property buyers will respond to the plot scheme in sector 42,” said Rajiv Gupta, a Noida based property consultant.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON