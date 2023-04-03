Noida authority’s new building to be ready by end-2023

Noida authority’s new office building being built in Sector 96 is expected to be ready by end of 2023 as around 70% work has been completed so far, said authority officials, adding that key administrative department will be shifted to the new office in January 2024, if all goes as per plan.

The Noida authority, in February 2016, started work on a ₹ 477 crore green building in Sector 96. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

“The work on the project is in full swing and we aim to complete the project by 2023-end. The new contractor that we had hired in October 2022 is engaged in the construction work,” said Shripal Bhati, deputy general manager, Noida authority.

The Noida authority, in February 2016, started work on a ₹477 crore green building in Sector 96. The project was supposed to be ready by 2019. But the authority missed multiple deadlines and later it decided to build two buildings -- an 18 storey building and an 8 storey one. The 18 storey building was supposed to have 1,200 vehicle capacity parking in its basement, said officials.

Currently, the authority office is located in Sector 6, in a small two storey building. Residents and thousands of visitors, who face parking crisis daily, will benefit from the new building, said officials.

The work on a new Noida authority administration building got delayed as the work was halted after the contractor left the work midway in May 2022.

The authority in October 2022 hired a new company that fast-tracked the work so as to complete the remaining project. The old contractor had only completed 50% work, said officials.