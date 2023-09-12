Noida authority to install surveillance cameras worth 1.5 crore ahead of UPITS, Moto GP

The Noida authority is planning to install surveillance cameras worth ₹1.5 crore in the city ahead of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) and Moto GP taking place in September, officials aware of the matter said.

The decision comes after the Gautam Budh Nagar traffic police wrote a letter to the authority to install surveillance cameras at 35 locations in the city, including the DND Flyway, Expressway, Parthala Setu, and Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

According to traffic police, the cameras will help to curb violations and monitor traffic in the city during the two mega events. They also said that the cameras will help to strengthen security and intensify the monitoring of the traffic police.

Anil Kumar Yadav, Noida, deputy commissioner of police (Traffic) said, “The traffic police had asked authority to install surveillance cameras at 35 locations, including DND, Expressway, Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, Elevated Road, Parthala Setu, and all the entry points of Noida.”

According to officials, the traffic police are expecting more than 100,000 visitors and around 20,000 vehicle movements daily during these events.

Officials said that the Noida authority has already conducted a meeting with the traffic police to chalk out a plan for the installation of the cameras. “The authority has planned to install surveillance cameras worth close to ₹1.5 crore before the Moto Grand Prix and UPITS. In this regard, the authority had conducted a meeting with the Noida traffic police on Monday to chalk out a plan,” deputy general manager, Noida authority Rajesh Kumar said.

The authority is expected to start the survey soon to identify the locations where the cameras will be installed.

DGM Kumar also said that this is the extension plan to cover Noida using surveillance cameras.

“We have started the survey to install speed cameras, surveillance, pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ), and automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras. Based on the locations and spots, we will decide how many cameras are required to install on these spots.” said DGM Kumar.

The UPITS will be held from September 21 to 25 at the India Expo Centre & Mart in Greater Noida. Meanwhile, the Moto GP event is being held in India for the first time at Greater Noida’s Buddh International Circuit from September 22 to 24.

According to the police, the traffic police will source about 500 additional manpower from neighboring districts to ensure streamline traffic during the programmes.