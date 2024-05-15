 Noida authority to repair and resurface roads - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Noida authority to repair and resurface roads

ByHT Correspondent, Noida
May 15, 2024 07:22 AM IST

The authority has decided to resurface the city’s internal roads and footpaths in at least a dozen residential areas, including sectors 47, 48, 49 and 100, among others

The Noida authority chief executive officer Lokesh M has imposed a 2 lakh penalty on a private agency that was found doing shoddy work in constructing and maintaining city roads, senior authority officials said on Tuesday. 

A view of a broken road near Sector 117, Noida, on Tuesday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
A view of a broken road near Sector 117, Noida, on Tuesday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The move came after the CEO conducted site inspections of various localities on Monday and found that several key city roads were in a bad condition owing to poor maintenance. 

“We have pulled up the agency tasked with the maintenance work and slapped a penalty of 2 lakh for poor road maintenance work. We have also terminated the services of sanitation employees who were deployed on Voda Mahadev temple road as they failed to clean the area properly,” said Lokesh M. 

The authority has decided to resurface the city’s internal roads and footpaths in at least a dozen residential areas, including sectors 47, 48, 49 and 100, among others. Citizens also have complaints of broken roads that cause inconvenience to commuters.

Lokesh M inspected several city roads, including Nithari road, Voda Mahadev temple road, Noida Stadium road and DSC road, among others, and directed officials to carry out the necessary repairs so that commuters do not face any inconvenience.

The CEO also visited the labour chowk in sector 49, where the labourers demanded food at reasonable rates. Following which the CEO directed the staff to make sure the labourers ration cards are made, and they get benefits from the government schemes.

News / Cities / Noida / Noida authority to repair and resurface roads

