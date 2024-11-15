Noida: Cab driver dies in crash near spot on e-way where family of 5 was killed

Days after a family of five was killed in a road accident near Sector 146 metro station on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway on Sunday, a 38-year-old cab driver rammed his car into a divider barely a few metres from that spot and died while undergoing treatment at a hospital on Wednesday. After the two back to back accidents at the same spot in five days, police have increased patrolling on the expressway stretch, said the SHO. (HT Archive/Representational image)

Police suspect that the cab driver might have fallen asleep and crashed into the divider.

“The deceased has been identified as Amit Kumar, a resident of Ramesh Nagar in Delhi,” said Pushparaj Singh, station house officer, Sector 146.

“On Tuesday morning, when Kumar was heading towards Greater Noida from Noida side, his car, a Maruti Suzuki Swift, crashed into a divider near Sector 146 metro station on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway,” said SHO Singh, adding that his car was completely mangled on impact and Kumar sustained multiple injuries.

After police received information from a passerby, a police response vehicle (PRV) rushed to the spot, and the injured was admitted to a nearby hospital.

“While undergoing treatment, he succumbed to injuries on Wednesday. After an autopsy, the body was handed over to his wife,” said SHO Singh, adding that prima facie, it is suspected that the cab driver might have fallen asleep and crashed into the divider.

“The accident took place a few metres away from the spot where a Maruti Suzuki WagonR with five members of a Dadri-based family rammed into the stationary truck from behind on Sunday morning,” said Singh.

That accident happened after the family was made to run from one hospital to another, all the way from Dadri to Noida, trying to get their sick child admitted for urgent blood transfusion. They finally managed to get the child admitted to a hospital in Noida, and as his father agreed to stay back with him at the hospital, the rest of the family decided to go home and rest.

Police believe that the sick child’s uncle, who was driving the car, must have dozed off from exhaustion, and crashed into the stationary truck that was parked after it suffered a punctured tyre.

After the two back to back accidents at the same spot in five days, police have increased patrolling on the expressway stretch, said the SHO and steps are being taken to ensure that vehicles do not park on the side of the carriageways.

