Noida CEO terminates employee for leaking official documents

The Noida Authority chief executive officer (CEO) Lokesh M has terminated the services of a clerk who was accused of leaking official documents on social media, violating the rules related to ‘secrecy’. His services were terminated after a committee, formed by the CEO, found that the cleark, Mukul Tiwari, circulated a photo of an official letter on social media, officials aware of the matter said on Sunday.

The contractual junior officer, who worked in the office of a deputy general manager rank officer, allegedly leaked a confidential letter that came from the Prayagraj police to the Noida Authority. The letter sought details of properties belonging to slain mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his family members in Noida, said officials.

“We have terminated the services of this employee to send across a clear message that whosoever will violate work ethics will face the music. We have earlier too taken stern action against those, who found violating rules or faced allegations of corruption. We will continue to act in such cases without any tolerance,” said the CEO.

The two-member probe committee consisted of an officer on special duty (OSD) and the deputy general manager (Civil).

“The dissemination of such government letters on social media and in newspapers, breaching office confidentiality, is highly objectionable. Hence, after establishing Mukul Tiwari’s guilt, his services have been terminated with immediate effect,” said Lokesh M.

About 15 days ago, the investigating officer from the Prayagraj police commissionerate sent a letter to the Noida CEO, mentioning the ongoing proceedings under the Gangster Act against Ahmed. The officer requested the CEO to ascertain property details, if any, belonging to Ahmed, his wife Shaista, their five sons, and Ahmed’s deceased brother Ashraf and Ashraf’s wife Zainam in Noida, people aware of the matter said.

The police letter stated, “If there are any properties of the accused Atiq Ahmed and his relatives/family members in your jurisdiction, please inform us, so that they can be prosecuted under Section 14(1) of the Gangster Act.”

Following this, the additional CEO, Sanjay Kumar Khatri, directed all departments to provide details of Ahmed-related properties in a week’s time. This letter regarding the direction was leaked and uploaded on social media on November 20.

