Noida dedicates 15 crore worth of projects to public

The Noida authority on Tuesday said it has inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for multiple civic projects together having a budget of ₹16 crore. The projects for which foundation stones were laid are the construction of a boundary wall for a commercial plot in front of Pocket 12, and the installation of a boundary wall and directional boards in Swarnim Vihar to improve infrastructure, said Noida authority officials. (HT Archive)

These projects include six projects completed with a budget of ₹15 crore, while Noida MLA Pankaj Singh, Noida authority additional chief executive officer Sanjay Kumar Khatri and others laid the foundation stones for two new projects having a budget of ₹1 crore, said officials.

“These projects will benefit the public and improve their life,” said MLA Singh.

Following the long-standing demand of residents in Naya Gaon village, the Noida authority has constructed a new banquet hall at a cost of ₹2 crore. Similarly, addressing concerns of residents in Sector-82, the authority has undertaken the reconstruction and covering of the drain passing through the sector at a cost of ₹9 crore.

Several infrastructure improvements were carried out in Sector 82, including bitumen mastic work at crossings near Sector 93, 82, 92, and 93A, raising and covering of concrete paving blocks and drains along unpaved tracks, and laying of interlocking tiles in LIG, Udyog Vihar, Pocket 7, Pocket 12, and EWS housing areas. Also, the authority has worked on raising boundary walls and installing signboards to enhance security and accessibility in the area.

“The authority has been working on multiple public welfare projects with an aim to further improve the civic services available to the public in this industrial town,” said Khatri.