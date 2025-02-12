Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Noida dedicates 15 crore worth of projects to public

ByVinod Rajput, Noida
Feb 12, 2025 07:18 AM IST

These projects include six projects completed with a budget of ₹15 crore, while Noida MLA Pankaj Singh, Noida authority additional chief executive officer Sanjay Kumar Khatri and others laid the foundation stones for two new projects having a budget of ₹1 crore

The Noida authority on Tuesday said it has inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for multiple civic projects together having a budget of 16 crore.

The projects for which foundation stones were laid are the construction of a boundary wall for a commercial plot in front of Pocket 12, and the installation of a boundary wall and directional boards in Swarnim Vihar to improve infrastructure, said Noida authority officials. (HT Archive)
The projects for which foundation stones were laid are the construction of a boundary wall for a commercial plot in front of Pocket 12, and the installation of a boundary wall and directional boards in Swarnim Vihar to improve infrastructure, said Noida authority officials. (HT Archive)

These projects include six projects completed with a budget of 15 crore, while Noida MLA Pankaj Singh, Noida authority additional chief executive officer Sanjay Kumar Khatri and others laid the foundation stones for two new projects having a budget of 1 crore, said officials.

“These projects will benefit the public and improve their life,” said MLA Singh.

Following the long-standing demand of residents in Naya Gaon village, the Noida authority has constructed a new banquet hall at a cost of 2 crore. Similarly, addressing concerns of residents in Sector-82, the authority has undertaken the reconstruction and covering of the drain passing through the sector at a cost of 9 crore.

Several infrastructure improvements were carried out in Sector 82, including bitumen mastic work at crossings near Sector 93, 82, 92, and 93A, raising and covering of concrete paving blocks and drains along unpaved tracks, and laying of interlocking tiles in LIG, Udyog Vihar, Pocket 7, Pocket 12, and EWS housing areas. Also, the authority has worked on raising boundary walls and installing signboards to enhance security and accessibility in the area.

The projects for which foundation stones were laid are the construction of a boundary wall for a commercial plot in front of Pocket 12, and the installation of a boundary wall and directional boards in Swarnim Vihar to improve infrastructure.

“The authority has been working on multiple public welfare projects with an aim to further improve the civic services available to the public in this industrial town,” said Khatri.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On