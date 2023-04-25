Noida, Greater Noida to set up waste-to-energy plant

The Noida and the Greater Noida authorities have together decided to set up a mega waste-to-energy plant spread across 30 acres of land in Astoli to treat the twin cities’ waste.

A garbage dump in Sector 62 in Noida in March 2023. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The twin authorities have already signed agreements with each other and with the agencies which will set up the plant shortly.

“We have completed all formalities and roped in NTPC (National Thermal Power Corporation) and another private agency that will start work at the site shortly and become functional within 18 months’ time. As per the agreement, the two authorities will hand over the land. The responsibilities of setting up, maintaining and running the plant lie with these two agencies,” said Avinash Tripathi, officer on special duty of the Noida authority.

The NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Limited will get 20 acres of land on which it will set up a plant with capacity to recycle 1,110 metric tonnes daily. It will recycle wet and dry waste and make green charcoal, said officials. On a daily basis, this facility will recycle 600 metric tonnes of waste from Noida and 500 metric tonne waste from Greater Noida.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Another agency, Indo Environ Integrated Solutions Limited, will set up its plant on 10 acres of land. It will make compressed gas to be sold in the market. This plant will have a capacity of recycling 300 metric tonnes of waste daily. It will handle 200 metric tonne of waste from Noida and 100 metric tonne waste from Greater Noida,” added Tripathi.

The twin authorities will not share any profit out of the business on these two plants. However, the two agencies will not be able to mortgage this land leased to them for the purpose. The agencies will earn profit by selling the recycled component and its by-products. The authorities will not provide any financial support and will not share profit either, said officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Currently, Noida produces 600 metric tonnes of waste daily while Greater Noida produces 250 tonnes of waste.

“We are developing these two facilities keeping in mind the future needs by 2031. As of now, waste generation is low but it will increase as the population in the two cities will increase. With these two plants, the two cities will be able to address the waste issues,” said Tripathi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON