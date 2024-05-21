 Noida schools to observe summer break for classes 9-12 amid heatwave - Hindustan Times
Noida schools to observe summer break for classes 9-12 amid heatwave

PTI |
May 21, 2024 07:21 AM IST

Heatwave: Summer holidays for students in classes up to 8 have already been declared in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration on Monday announced summer vacations for students of classes 9 to 12 across all schools in Noida and Greater Noida amid severe heatwave conditions.

Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration on Monday announced summer vacations for students of classes 9 to 12 across all schools in Noida and Greater Noida. (File)
Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration on Monday announced summer vacations for students of classes 9 to 12 across all schools in Noida and Greater Noida. (File)

Summer holidays for students in classes up to 8 have already been declared in the district.

"In view of the scorching heat and heat wave, and as per the instructions of the district magistrate, classes for students from 9 to 12 will remain completely closed in all secondary/senior secondary schools of CBSE/CISCE/IB and other boards till further orders," District Inspector of Schools Dharmveer Singh said in an order.

"All school principals are directed to ensure compliance with the orders," Singh said.

Last week, Basic Shiksha Adhikari Rahul Panwar issued a similar order, directing the closure of schools up to Class 8 from May 20 on account of the summer vacation.

Panwar also directed all schools to ensure compliance.

However, some parents in Noida claimed that their wards were called by schools for "extra classes".

"My son, who studies in Class 6, has been called by the school on Tuesday (May 21). I am confused about what is happening because I have heard of these government orders but do not know what is actually happening," a Noida Sector 74 resident told PTI.

The India Meteorological Department said Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded a maximum temperature of 45.6 degrees Celsius on Monday and predicted a heat wave for the next four days.

