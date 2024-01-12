Noida, Greater Noida to evolve as data centre hubs

NOIDA: Noida and the Greater Noida region is set to emerge as a hub of data centres in northern India as many leading global IT companies are setting up their facilities in this industrial belt with multiple players making a commitment to Uttar Pradesh government to invest at least ₹30,000 crore together. Following the UP government’s directives, the Noida and the Yamuna Expressway industrial development authorities (Yeida) have decided to develop dedicated sectors catering to the demands in the data centre industry. (AFP/representational image)

Following the UP government’s directives, the Noida and the Yamuna Expressway industrial development authorities (Yeida) have decided to develop dedicated sectors catering to the demands in the data centre industry.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The Yeida has decided to develop a dedicated cluster in Sector 28 for the data centre projects in view of the demands from investors.

Similarly, the Noida authority is on its way to come up with the plot schemes for data centre in Sector 154 earmarked for this category of units, said officials.

According to chief executive officer (Noida authority), Lokesh M, they are receiving a lot of proposals from the investors and the IT players, who want to set up the data centres in Noida.

To cater to the demands, he said, they have decided to develop Sector 154 for the data centre facilities, which will create not only the jobs in this region but also boost growth.

“NTT has already made its facility live today and there are many other serious players in line who we cannot name right now,” the CEO said.

Yotta Infrastructure that already has a campus in Greater Noida’s sector Knowledge Park-V, wants to further expand, NTT too wants to expand and Adani Group among others have expressed their intent to set up the data centres in the Noida region, said officials.

According to Yeida CEO, they have received multiple proposals from the global IT companies which want to set up the business along Yamuna E-way.

“We are coming up with the data centre plot schemes so that the interested players can set up the facilities and start operations,” he said.

The NTT, a global IT infrastructure and services company, made its new data center campus Noida 2 live, and the opening of its first data center is spread over 6-acre land which will support 22.4 MW IT load with an area of 300,000 sq. ft initially, and the capacity will be raised soon with 30.4 MW IT load.

“This is the first data center campus in India to incorporate seismic dampers...we aim to double our capacity in future in view of the demands in this sector. And Noida market is bound to grow manifold...,” said Shekhar Sharma, CEO and Managing Director, NTT GDC India & NTT Com India Network Services.