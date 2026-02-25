Noida International Airport signs agreement with to mobility services partner

GREATER NOIDA: The Noida International Airport (NIA) on Tuesday said it has selected Mann Fleet Partners Limited as its mobility services partner to provide end-to-end ground transportation solutions for the passengers and staff at the Noida International Airport that is likely to witness operations any time shortly. The airport operator ((Yamuna International Airport Private Limited) said that the partnership will further strengthen road connectivity at the Noida airport soon to witness operations. (HT Archive)

As per the agreement signed on Tuesday with Mann Partners Limited, the transport company will run exclusive rental car services with dedicated pick-up and drop-off facilities at the arrival and departure kerbs to minimise walking distance to offer ease to the passengers.

The company will also manage intra-terminal bus shuttles for movement within the airport campus and run intra-city shuttle services connecting the airport with busy areas including GBU Campus, Pari Chowk, Botanical Garden and Greater Noida West among other destinations, said officials.

“This partnership with Mann Fleet Partners Limited is another step towards our dedication to providing diverse, reliable, and high-quality mobility solutions,” Christoph Schnellmann, CEO, Noida International Airport, said in a press statement.

He further said that the partnership shall help ensure convenient and hassle-free journeys to and from the airport for passengers and employees.

Amrit Mann, managing director of Mann Fleet Partners Limited, said the agreement confirms the company’s operational scale and capability.

“We are fully capable and well positioned to deliver reliable, efficient and safe high-quality ground transportation. Our objective is to build a scalable, customer-centric mobility ecosystem that enhances the passenger experience and supports NIA’s long-term growth,” he said.

“The airport is ready and we are waiting for the aerodrome license for the airport and the final inauguration date from the government of UP and centre. Once we have the license and date the project will be opened for the public use,” said RK Singh, CEO, the Noida International Airport Limited, a UP government agency formed to oversee the airport’s development.

To improve the connectivity at the airport the Noida airport has already signed MoU with the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation, Delhi Transport Corporation, Haryana Roadways and Uttarakhand Transport Corporation, said NIAL officials.

Noida International Airport, with IATA code DXN, is being developed by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, under a public-private partnership model.

The concession period commenced on October 1, 2021, and will run for 40 years. In its first phase, the airport will have one runway and one passenger terminal with an annual handling capacity of 12 million passengers, with provisions to scale up capacity to over 70 million passengers annually over the concession period.