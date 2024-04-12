Noida: Land rates main poll issue in rural belt

The land acquisition rates in Gautam Budh Nagar and rehabilitation perks have become key factors in deciding the Lok Sabha elections this time, and all major political parties such as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) are trying to lure farmers in Jewar and Sikandrabad areas, where land acquisition is happening currently for new development projects, with the most attractive promises and “package deals”. With the elections approaching, farmers are trying to haggle a better deal for themselves from the various political parties and are demanding a rate of ₹ 6,000 per square metre for their land. (Virendra Singh Gosain/HT Photo)

As campaigning hots up for the Gautam Budh Nagar parliamentary constituency, all parties have promised farmers the best deals for their agricultural land notified for acquisition for either the Noida international airport in Jewar or other development projects.

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) that provided land for Noida airport and has decided to acquire at least 16,000 hectares more near the greenfield airport site in the next two or three years for different projects.

The Noida authority has decided to acquire at least 20,911 hectares of agricultural land in Bulandshahr’s Sikandrabad segment in the next five years time for developing ”New Noida”.

Yeida currently purchases land from farmers at a rate of ₹3,100 per square metre, an increase from the ₹2,300 per square metre that was offered before February 2023. Noida authority will finalise the rates for acquisition in Bulandshahr after the general elections and it is likely to match the rates offered by Yeida, sources said.

With the elections approaching, farmers are trying to haggle a better deal for themselves from the various political parties and are demanding a rate of ₹6,000 per square metre for their land.

Opposition parties such as the BSP and SP have promised them the “highest rate” if they come to power. In their door-to-door campaign, closed door meetings or rallies, the opposition parties have promised rates higher than what is offered now, sources said.

The BJP candidates and leaders, meanwhile, are taking the credit for having made the Noida airport project a reality. They make it a point to remind voters during door to door campaigning that it was they who offered farmers the hiked rate of ₹3,100 per square metre.

Rajendra Solanki, BSP candidate from Gautam Budh Nagar, said, “The farmers must get the rate of ₹6,000 per square metre or whatever they demand because they are giving their land up for forever. The state or the centre has not given them the best rate so far and even the rehabilitation package is quite poor. Farmers must be made part of development and given a stake in mega development projects, be it realty projects or industrial ones. Under the present policy, farmers are given a land rate and then forgotten. If we get elected, we will offer farmers the best of all facilities.”

The Gautam Budh Nagar Lok Sabha seat consists of 2,675,148 registered voters — 782,872 in Noida, 729,481 in Dadri, 369,824 in Jewar, 399,091 in Sikandrabad and 393,880 in Khurja, according to district election office. The three segments of Noida, Dadri and Jewar are located in Gautam Budh Nagar district while Sikandrabad and Khurja are in neighbouring Bulandshahr district. Gautam Budh Nagar constituency will go to polls on April 26.

SP candidate Dr Mahendra Nagar said, “I am the son of a farmer and i was raised in Milak Lachhi village in Greater Noida. We have closely seen the life of an ordinary farmer, who gave up their land for development of Noida and Greater Noida. They are given a little fund for their land at the time of acquisition and then they are left with nothing -- no skill to do business or to work and no land to farm. My party has promised farmers that we will address their issues. We will fight for higher land compensation if elected. We will also fight for demands related to abadi (residential use), land compensation, jobs for youth and development of villages.”

Sitting MP and BJP candidate Dr Mahesh Sharma, who is fighting for a third consecutive win from the seat, is campaigning in the name of development and the work his party has done.

“BSP and SP candidates have come into the fight only a month ago and now they are talking about welfare. We have been working closely for the welfare of farmers and other communities since the past many years, even before our party came to power. The UP government has offered the best land rates and facilities to farmers. We have brought Asia’s largest airport to this area for the welfare of farmers. I know the farmers know what BJP has done for them. And i clearly understand that the farmers also know that the BSP and SP candidates will not be seen in public anywhere oncve the elections are over,” he said.