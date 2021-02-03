IND USA
Noida: Man found injured outside friend's house succumbs, probe on
Noida: Man found injured outside friend’s house succumbs, probe on

Noida: A 30-year-old man, who was found injured outside his friend’s house in Sarfabad village on Monday evening, succumbed to injuries on Wednesday
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:38 PM IST

Noida: A 30-year-old man, who was found injured outside his friend’s house in Sarfabad village on Monday evening, succumbed to injuries on Wednesday. A probe in the case is underway, police said.

The deceased was identified as Pintu Yadav, a resident of the village. Police officials said that he and his friend had travelled to Bulandshahr earlier this week and had come back on Monday itself.

“Yadav had spent time at the friend’s house on Monday before he left the place. A few hours later, he was found bleeding from a head injury outside the house after which the locals rushed him to a private hospital,” said Sudheer Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Sector 49 police station.

The officials said that they received a memo from the hospital about Yadav after which a team was rushed to the spot. “We have spoken to his family members and friends. The locals in the area don’t recall seeing anything which might provide clues as to what happened to Yadav. A probe in the case is underway,” said Kumar.

Yadav’s body was sent for an autopsy, the police said, adding that the autopsy report would confirm the cause of death.

The police said that the it can be a case of an accident because the spot where the body was found was below a staircase which did not have any railing. However, all angles are being probed, said the police.

“The family has not filed any complaint yet. A case will be registered as soon as they do file a complaint,” said SHO.

Yadav’s body was handed over to the family following the autopsy, the police said.

