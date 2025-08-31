Noida: Man held after police encounter; linked to snatching cases across NCR

A 25-year-old man involved in theft and snatching cases in Delhi-NCR was injured in a police encounter in Noida on Saturday, police said, adding that he has been apprehended. The incident took place near the elevated road in Sector 54 when Sector 24 police were conducting vehicle checks. The accused in police custody. (HT Photo)

According to police, a man on a motorcycle was asked to stop, but he turned his bike around and tried to flee towards the crematorium. During the chase, the bike skidded and the rider attempted to escape into the nearby jungle. When cornered, he allegedly fired at the police. In retaliatory fire, the suspect was shot and injured.

Investigations revealed that Badal has a long criminal history. Cases registered against him in Delhi include theft, snatching, robbery, and illegal possession of arms.

“The accused has a long history of involvement in theft, snatching and arms cases in Delhi-NCR with over a dozen cases registered at various police stations. During checking on Saturday, he attempted to flee and opened fire at the police team. In retaliatory firing, he was injured and has been sent for treatment,” said Yamuna Prasad (DCP Noida).

Police said he was carrying a country-made pistol with cartridges, and a stolen Splendor motorcycle was also recovered from him.

“A firearm, live cartridges and a stolen motorcycle have been recovered from his possession. Further legal action is being taken and his wider criminal network, if any, is being probed,” added DCP Prasad.

Police said that a case is being registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act.