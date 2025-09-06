Search
Sat, Sept 06, 2025
New Delhi oC

Noida man loses 43.86 lakh in fraud

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Sept 06, 2025 03:54 am IST

Police said when the victim tried to withdraw money, he was directed to invest an additional ₹15 lakh on initial public offer (IPO).

A 48-year-old man was allegedly duped of 43.86 lakh in Noida’s Sector 168 police said on Friday.

The victim was added to a WhatsApp group through a social media platform on July 11 for share market trading.
The victim was added to a WhatsApp group through a social media platform on July 11 for share market trading.

He was added to a WhatsApp group through a social media platform for stock market trading, they added.

A case of cheating against unidentified suspect was registered at the Cybercrime Branch police station on Thursday.

Police said the victim, who did not wish to be identified, is a resident of a high-rise in Noida, Sector 168.

The victim was added to a WhatsApp group through a social media platform on July 11 for share market trading. “After a fortnight, I was asked for trading to get guaranteed profit,” the victim said in the FIR, adding, “Initially, I invested 30,000, but gradually I made 25 transactions of 43.86 lakh.”

Police said when the victim tried to withdraw money, he was directed to invest an additional 15 lakh on initial public offer (IPO). “When he denied the additional investment, the fraudsters removed him from the group and disabled all the links provided to him for investment,” said Cybercrime Branch, Station House officer, Ranjeet Singh.

The SHO added, “The victim approached the Cybercrime Branch police station to lodge a complaint. After an inquiry, a case under sections 318(4) (cheating) and 319(2) (cheating by personation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act was registered, and efforts are underway to recover his money and trace the suspects.”

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Noida / Noida man loses 43.86 lakh in fraud
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On