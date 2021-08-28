Noida: Members of AOA booked after woman, infant get stuck in society lift

Office bearers of the apartment owners association (AOA) of a high-rise in Sector 78 and several security guards were booked by the Sector 49 police on Friday for allegedly accosting four members of a family, a day after two members of the same family got stuck in an elevator of the society.

The incident was reported from Hyde Park society on Friday. Complainant Hemraj Chandel, a resident of the society, said, “Around Thursday midnight, my sister-in-law and my one-year-old daughter got stuck in the lift on the third floor of our building. They were trapped in the dark for over 15 minutes; even the intercom and the emergency button did not function. No lift technician or security guard reached them,” said Chandel.

“Eventually, a resident heard their cries for help and informed the security guard. They were finally pulled out. By then, my daughter had already fainted. We had to rush her to a nearby hospital. She is doing better now. The attitude of the AOA members and the security guards was very lax and the unavailability of any emergency help was shocking, which is why we called the police and registered our grievance,” said Chandel.

He said on Friday, he received a call from his family members who alleged that the AOA members were misbehaving with them.

“When I reached home, I found people from the AOA and the management misbehaving with my family. They were arguing with us unnecessarily. They had several security guards with them, who even became aggressive and assaulted us, following which we filed a written complaint with the local police. All this happened in the common area of the building,” said Chandel.

Four of his family members, including two women, sustained minor injuries in the scuffle.

“We sent the injured family members for medical examination. The CCTV footage of the society is being checked. Due action will be taken,” said Vinod Kumar Singh, station house officer at Sector 49 police station.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the AOA office bearers and the security guards of the society for rioting and assault under sections 504, 323, 147 and 109 of the IPC.

The president of the AOA did not respond to repeated calls and messages seeking comment.