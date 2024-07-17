 Noida: Membership drive for new golf course in Sector 151A to restart in August - Hindustan Times
Noida: Membership drive for new golf course in Sector 151A to restart in August

ByHT Correspondent, Noida
Jul 18, 2024 05:22 AM IST

So far, the authority has given memberships to 925 applicants, who have paid the fee in part. And there are 209 members, who have paid the fee in full. The authority has collected around ₹50 crore in membership fee so far

The Noida authority has decided to start a membership drive next month for the golf course being developed in Sector 151A, said officials on Wednesday.

The project encompasses a 90-acre golf course, a 20-acre adventure sports facility, and a 10-acre heliport. (HT Archive/representational image)
The project encompasses a 90-acre golf course, a 20-acre adventure sports facility, and a 10-acre heliport.

Earlier, the drive was stopped in 2023 after the work on the project got delayed due to land disputes and budget escalation issues, said officials.

“The membership drive is likely to start next month once the minutes of the board meeting are notified. The board on July 12 allowed the relaunch of the membership drive. But the authority will restart the drive only next month after the board decisions are approved by Lucknow,” said a Noida authority official, asking not to be named.

So far, the authority has given memberships to 925 applicants, who have paid the fee in part. And there are 209 members, who have paid the fee in full. The authority has collected around 50 crore in membership fee so far. Around 70% work on the golf course has been completed, and the remaining wok is likely to be completed in one year, said officials.

The board has also approved a 11 crore increase to its 90 crore budget, said officials.

The authority is constructing an 18-hole golf course in Sector 151A along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. The authority has already completed administrative and cafeteria structures there, and is now fast-tracking the landscaping process, which requires the closure of a road passing through the project.

This will be the second golf course developed by the government agency, following the establishment of the first 18-hole golf course in Sector 38A in the 1990s.

According to officials, during its 198th board meeting in February 2020, the authority approved a tentative budget of 90 crore for the development of the golf course. The project encompasses a 90-acre golf course, a 20-acre adventure sports facility, and a 10-acre heliport.

According to the authority’s earlier rules, the public will have to pay 10 lakh (excluding taxes) as membership fee, while employees of Uttar Pradesh government will have to pay 4 lakh. However, government employees outside the UP have a membership fee of 6 lakh, said the authority. The authority will charge around 15 lakh for a corporate membership and from non-resident Indians.

“Once July 12 board’s minute of the meeting will be notified, then it will be clarified whether the membership rules will remain the same or changed for new members,” said the official quoted above.

News / Cities / Noida / Noida: Membership drive for new golf course in Sector 151A to restart in August
© 2024 HindustanTimes
