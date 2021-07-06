Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Noida Metro: New stations to have commercial space
noida news

Noida Metro: New stations to have commercial space

The Noida Metro will build stations on the proposed Noida-Greater Noida corridor on the lines of the Delhi Metro with commercial space for eateries, retail outlets and bars
By Vinod Rajput, Noida
PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 12:41 AM IST
HT Image

The Noida Metro will build stations on the proposed Noida-Greater Noida corridor on the lines of the Delhi Metro with commercial space for eateries, retail outlets and bars.

At present, the Aqua Line, which the Noida Metro operates, does not have any such space and its revenue sources are ticket sales and advertisements. The Delhi Metro formula for stations, said Noida Metro managing director Ritu Maheshwari, will help earn more.

“We have decided to develop more commercial space at all Metro stations to be built on this new corridor. We have observed that Delhi Metro stations have commercial space. Therefore we have decided to increase floor area ratio to use as much space as possible for commercial purposes to earn more revenue,” said Maheshwari who is also the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Noida authority.

But to make this happen, the authority has to amend its building by-laws and the city’s Master Plan 2031 to increase the floor area ratio to 4.5 from the current 2.5. This will allow the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) to use more ground and vertical coverage for commercial purposes. Authority officials said they have started this process and it is expected to be completed soon. The changes will be applicable to the Metro project only.

“The stations will in a way be able to function as small shopping malls, wherever there is adequate space, thereby earning more revenue,” said a Noida authority official, not authorised to speak to media.

The NMRC will build five Metro stations on the 9.15km corridor that will branch out from Aqua Line’s Sector 51 Metro station and connect to Greater Noida West’s Sector 2. The corridor will later be extended by nearly 6km to reach Knowledge Park 5 in Greater Noida and four other stations en route.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

This video of a doggo staring at a ball may seem sad but it has a funny twist

Hyena gives zookeeper ‘kisses’ in video gone viral. Over a million views so far

This wedding menu card from the 90s may leave you feeling nostalgic

Cat supervises human working on laptop, refuses to be petted hilariously. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Petrol Price
Horoscope Today
Chirag Paswan
Ram Vilas Paswan
CoWIN
Gold rate today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP