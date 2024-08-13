Noida: Minor trapped for more than an hour in lift at Green Arch society

A 16-year-old boy was trapped for nearly 90 minutes in a lift at Green Arch Society, Greater Noida, on Sunday, triggering widespread panic among residents of the society. Residents said the victim was rescued only after the maintenance team arrived and prised open the lift doors. Sudhir Thakur, maintenance manager of Green Arch society, said lift maintenance teams came for inspections on Monday morning. (HT Photo)

The incident was reported from Tower F on Sunday around 8.30pm when the boy, a resident of F-1204A, was going to the ground floor.The lift got stuck on the eighth floor, his family said.

“When my son was going to play with his friends around 8.30pm, he got into the lift and it got stuck on the eight floor. He did not panic and instantly called the guards but they did not respond for at least 20 minutes. So he called his father. Then the other residents got to know and joined in to help. He finally came out after one hour and 20 minutes,” Anumeha Dwivedi, the mother of the 16-year-old boy, said.

Dwivedi said regular maintenance and checks of lifts are not done at the society. “…Residents have already requested to change the lifts but nothing has been done yet. And every time a person is called to repair the lift, we only see plumbers doing the work and never any trained or experienced technician,” she claimed.

“The lift was operating normally before the minor entered it. Then suddenly we received a call and the operator rushed to the spot. However, they failed to open the doors and as the doors were stuck and we had to open the door by force. We have never faced such an issue before. The lift maintenance team reached the building at 9am on Monday and are ensuring that the lift is repaired,” he said.

The Bisrakh police who were summoned to the building shortly after the incident did not register any FIR even though a written complaint was submitted to the police.

Police left after instructing the maintenance team to take action and ensure that such incidents are not repeated.