Noida orders razing of illegal shops in Golf City Society

The Noida authority on Tuesday directed a realty firm to demolish at least 20 shops that were built illegally in Golf City 1 society in Sector 75.

“We have issued a notice directing the realty firm to either remove the illegal shops within one month’s time or face action. If the developer will not demolish the shops in the next month, then the authority will have to take action according to the law,” said Prabhas Kumar, additional chief executive officer of the Noida authority.

The move comes after an apartment owners’ association filed a complaint about the illegal shops built by the developer without obtaining sanctions from the Noida authority, said officials. The developer built these shops on 220sqm of land belonging to the group housing society.

The Golf city society is built by Aims Max Gardenia developers’ private limited. The project is spread across 150acres and is owned by multiple promoters.

A spokesperson of Aims Max Gardenia said, “We have received a notice from the Noida authority that says either remove the illegal structure or it will be razed. We have decided to meet Noida authority officials and submit our reply to this notice. We will take appropriate action in this regard.”

Noida authority chief executive officer Ritu Maheshwari has directed staff to act against developers who have built flats or shops without obtaining sanctions.

