Noida: Police bust vehicle lifting gang; 15 bikes seized

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 28, 2025 06:14 AM IST

The duo were professional bike thieves who dismantled stolen motorcycles and sold off the parts to scrap dealers, said police

NOIDA: The Noida police have busted a vehicle lifting gang after it arrested two people following exchange of gun shots in Sector 62 on late Sunday night, officers said on Monday, adding that 15 stolen two-wheelers, illegal firearms, and ammunition were also confiscated.

Rana’s confessions led to the recovery of 14 more stolen motorcycles from a concealed location. Two other people, Sharik and Usman (single names), who were tasked to guard the stolen vehicles, were also arrested. (Representational image)
Rana's confessions led to the recovery of 14 more stolen motorcycles from a concealed location. Two other people, Sharik and Usman (single names), who were tasked to guard the stolen vehicles, were also arrested.

One of the suspects, sustained a gunshot wound to his leg during the exchange of fire. He was later hospitalised and his condition is currently stable. The duo were professional bike thieves who dismantled stolen motorcycles and sold off the parts to scrap dealers, they added.

According to Ram Badan Singh, deputy commissioner of police (zone 1), during a routine vehicle checking at Jaipuriya Chowk, Sector 62, the Sector 58 police spotted the two people on a motorbike.

“When waved down, the suspects opened fire on police and tried to escape. In retaliatory action, Imran (single name), a resident of Meerut, was shot in the leg. He was held on the spot. The second suspect, Arif Rana, also from Meerut, managed to escape temporarily but nabbed later,” he said.

Interrogation revealed that both were professional bike thieves. The suspects are in their late 40s. Imran, having 65 prior theft cases lodged against him, was found in possession of a stolen motorcycle, a country-made pistol, and cartridges, police said.

Rana’s confessions led to the recovery of 14 more stolen motorcycles from a concealed location. Two other people, Sharik and Usman (single names), who were tasked to guard the stolen vehicles, were also arrested, officers said.

“Some other members of the gang had already been arrested in Hapur, where the recovered bikes were linked to Noida. Coordination with Hapur police is ongoing,” the DCP said.

