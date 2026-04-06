Noida police launch 3-day special drive to improve security

Noida: The Gautam Budh Nagar police on Sunday commenced a three-day drive to improve security standards in residential societies and other institutions in the district, said officials on Sunday, adding that the step is intended to create a safer environment for all residents. Noida, India - August 09, 2020: A view of the city skyline and highrise buildings in Noida, India, on Sunday, August 09, 2020. The Noida authority in its inspection has found that high rises are not treating their sewage and dumping it into drains in violation of norms and leading to pollution to Yamuna river. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times) **To go with Vinod Rajput's story** (HT Archive)

The initiative is to ensure existing security measures are effective and up to standard, they added.

“Till Tuesday, the police will conduct a comprehensive audit of the private security personnel assigned to various societies, sectors, and institutions across the region. The audit will involve coordination with Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), Apartment Owners Associations (AOAs), and the private security agencies responsible for ensuring safety in these areas,” said the Noida police in a statement.

“The inspection will include verifying whether private security agencies are properly registered, and if the entry and exit registers for both vehicles and the individuals are being properly maintained. Additionally, it will encourage the use of digital systems to verify entry and exit,” said officials.

As per existing rules, it is mandatory to get security guards’ police verification done before being appointed at any society,they added.

Additionally, the number and operational status of CCTV cameras, along with the adequacy of their storage for recorded footage, will be reviewed. The audit will also assess the security arrangements made for night patrols, and other essential safety measures by the security agencies.

“Any irregularities found during the audit will result in strict legal action against the concerned parties,” said a senior police officer, requesting anonymity.

Police have also urged the public to remain vigilant about their security arrangements and to actively participate in this drive to help create a safer and more secure community for all.

The campaign comes days after a 24-year-old woman, a resident of a high-rise in Noida, was allegedly sexually harassed by a 50-year-old security guard inside the lift.