Noida police launch drive in Sector 126 to end wrong lane driving, illegal parking

Terming wrong lane driving and illegal parking the biggest menaces across Noida, the Gautam Budh Nagar traffic police has launched a series of crackdowns, the first one of which was held in Sector 126 on Tuesday, to prevent accidents, the police said. Police tow way an illegally parked car in Sector 126, Noida. On Tuesday, about 350 vehicles were penalised by the traffic police in Sector 126 for using tinted films, driving on the wrong side, and violating no parking zones, said senior police officers. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The new drive comes a day after city police commissioner Laxmi Singh pulled up 28 traffic police personnel for dereliction of duty after they were found absent from their duty points during a surprise check on Monday morning.

A senior police officer, on condition of anonymity, said, “Wrong lane driving is being reported from across the city but a majority of these violations are being reported from sectors 76, 77, which are known as 7x sectors, Kisan Chowk, Surajpur, 12-22, etc. To curb the violations, traffic police also issue hundreds of e-challans daily, but even so, people often drive in the wrong lane to shorten their drive.”

Illegal parking was also leading to congestion across the city, and a majority of these violations are being reported near Sector 62, Model Town, Sector 59, Sector 126, and Sector 18, among others, police said.

Inspector (traffic) CP Mishra said, “We are continuously penalising people for violating no-parking rules and also undertaking periodic inspections to curb the menace.”

Assistant commissioner of police, Noida, Rajneesh Verma said, “As many as 350 fines were issued and 15 vehicles were seized for traffic rule violations such as driving without a number plate and/or proper documents.”

“We also discussed the issue with the university in Sector 126 and asked them to issue parking passes and deploy volunteers to maintain smooth traffic flow around the university,” Verma said.

Police further said the black tint was removed from around 30 cars, while more than 20 vehicles were towed away from no-parking zones, and fines issued against their owners.

Similar drives --against tinted glasses and caste stickers -- were conducted in the past two months, police said.