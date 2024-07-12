Noida Police reaches out to villages to raise awareness on new laws, address local issues

Noida, To raise awareness about the new criminal laws and address local issues, Noida Police officials on Thursday met with residents of several villages here to discuss the impact and implementation of the recent legal changes. HT Image

The meeting with the Noida Village Residents Association was held in Rohillapur village, Sector 132, in which senior police officers, including Assistant Commissioner of Police Praveen Kumar, engaged with residents from Shahpur, Garhi, Gejha, Chalera, and Atta villages.

Three new criminal laws came into effect in the country on July 1, bringing far-reaching changes in India's criminal justice system. The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita , Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam replaced the British-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

"The objective of the engagement with residents of the villages was to inform the community about new laws and address their concerns," the Noida Police said in a statement after the dialogue, which was part of its ongoing campaign to raise awareness about the new laws.

"ACP Singh, while explaining the nature of the new laws, emphasised that they are designed to deliver justice rather than serve as punitive measures from the colonial era. These laws are made considering today's circumstances, and we will continue to discuss them with the public," he said in a statement.

NOVRA president Ranjan Tomar highlighted the challenges faced by rural communities, particularly the need for effective community policing in the absence of the village panchayat system.

He stressed the importance of establishing a process to enhance cooperation between the police and the public.

"A system must be established to determine who in the community can assist in improving district administration," Tomar asserted.

During the meeting, NOVRA also addressed issues of discrimination faced by rural residents from the Noida Authority, tenant-landlord disputes, and the need for a community policing policy post-Covid.

ACP Singh assured of the formation of a WhatsApp group including village dignitaries to monitor issues and discussed initiatives on women's empowerment, creating digital volunteers, and addressing online fraud and mobile snatching.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.