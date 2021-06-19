Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Noida records 10 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, tally hits 62,950
noida news

Noida records 10 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, tally hits 62,950

Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh: With this, the overall number of positive cases reached 62,950 in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 55,522 in Ghaziabad, according to UP health department data for a 24-hour period.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 07:47 AM IST
A health worker administers a Covid-19 vaccine at the sector 30 district hospital, in Noida, India, on Friday, June 18, 2021. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 10 new Covid-19 cases on Friday while Ghaziabad had eight along with one death linked to the coronavirus, official data showed.

With this, the overall number of positive cases reached 62,950 in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 55,522 in Ghaziabad, according to Uttar Pradesh's Health Department data for a 24-hour period.

The death toll reached 461 in Ghaziabad with one more fatality while it stood at 466 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the data showed.

Eighty-eight patients recovered in Ghaziabad but none in Gautam Buddh Nagar with the overall recoveries surging to 54,943 and 62,349 in these districts, respectively, it showed.

The active cases have come down to 118 in Ghaziabad while it stood at 135 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, according to the official figures.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in UP came down to 5,343 from 6,019 on Thursday while the overall recoveries surged to 16,76,458 and the death toll mounted to 22,081 on Friday, the data showed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 coronavirus uttar pradesh
TRENDING NEWS

Tiger rescued in Bihar released back into forest reserve, video goes viral

Vets shave nearly 3 kg of matted fur off stray dog. Watch

Pictures of fog inside Mammoth Cave in USA's Kentucky wow people

Dog scared of vacuum cleaner warns netizens about ‘monster’ in adorable video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP