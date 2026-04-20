Noida releases draft of unified building by-laws

NOIDA: The Noida authority on Sunday released the draft unified regulations for industrial development authorities (IDAs) of Uttar Pradesh, 2026, and invited objections and suggestions about it, officials said, adding that the reforms aim to bring all nine industrial authorities under one framework.

Officials said the suggestions or objections about the draft regulations, published online on the Noida authority portal, can either be submitted in person at Sector 6 office from 10 am to 5pm or mailed within next 15 days (till May 3). (HT archive)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The draft proposes to alter rules that regulate multiple procedures including map approval on a plot, merger of two plots, usable covered space, fire safety guidelines, road size, height of a building, and other jobs, said officials. “Currently, each authority has different norms for regulations of buildings, confusing people and making it tough for officials to govern and enforce rules,” said a Greater Noida authority officer, requesting anonymity.

Officials said the UP government has decided to simplify and make uniform building regulations for all industrial bodies including Noida, Greater Noida, Yeida, Gorakhpur industrial development authority, UP state industrial development authority, UP expressway industrial development authority and Satharia industrial development authority among others, who will have to use same norms to end ambiguity.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Key proposals of these draft regulations include changes in floor area ratio (FAR). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Key proposals of these draft regulations include changes in floor area ratio (FAR). {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The draft also includes proposal to relax the Setback rules (which define the minimum distance a building or structure must be placed from property lines, streets, or other structures, said officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The draft also includes proposal to relax the Setback rules (which define the minimum distance a building or structure must be placed from property lines, streets, or other structures, said officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Industrial plots that currently require a 16-metre setback will instead be limited to 3 to 9 metres, closer to housing board rules. It will free up more usable land. Meanwhile, parking requirements will also be reduced, said officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Industrial plots that currently require a 16-metre setback will instead be limited to 3 to 9 metres, closer to housing board rules. It will free up more usable land. Meanwhile, parking requirements will also be reduced, said officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Earlier, commercial projects needed one slot for every 30 to 100 square metres (sqms) of space. Officials said the draft proposes one slot for every 50 to 500 sqms, depending on project size. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, commercial projects needed one slot for every 30 to 100 square metres (sqms) of space. Officials said the draft proposes one slot for every 50 to 500 sqms, depending on project size. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Housing will need 1 to 1.5 slots per unit, while industries will need one slot for every 300 sqms, they added. Landscaping requirements will also be eased. Currently, 25 to 50 per cent of a plot must be kept for greenery. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Housing will need 1 to 1.5 slots per unit, while industries will need one slot for every 300 sqms, they added. Landscaping requirements will also be eased. Currently, 25 to 50 per cent of a plot must be kept for greenery. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The new rules will reduce this to 5 to 10 per cent, with greenery ensured at layout level through tree planting. Height restrictions of 10 to 24 metres will also be removed, officials said.

The authority has urged stakeholders to send their views before the unified regulations are finalised for implementation. Once finalised, the new norms will govern the building construction across all industrial bodies of UP, they said.

Officials said the suggestions or objections about the draft regulations, published online on the Noida authority portal, can either be submitted in person at Sector 6 office from 10 am to 5pm or mailed within next 15 days (till May 3).

Once objections or suggestions are submitted and resolved, draft regulations 2026 will be finalised and put into effect. “Once the state government completes the procedure, these regulations will be applicable in all industrial bodies as per norms,” Kranti Shekhar Singh, officer on special duty of Noida authority, told HT on Sunday

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vinod Rajput ...Read More Vinod Rajput writes on environment, infrastructure, real estate and government policies in Noida and Greater Noida. He has reported on environment and infrastructure in Delhi, Gurgaon and Panchkula in the past. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON