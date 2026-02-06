Noida RWAs raise alarm over illegal banquet halls, traffic bottlenecks

NOIDA: Federation of resident welfare associations (RWAs) in Gautam Budh Nagar has flagged persistent civic and policing gaps across Noida and Greater Noida West, ranging from unchecked noise pollution and traffic bottlenecks to fire safety concerns linked to unauthorised constructions. The federation said that several banquet halls in the district have been built without approvals from Noida authority and allegedly lack mandatory fire no-objection certificates. (HT Archive)

In a representation submitted to police commissioner Laxmi Singh on Wednesday, the District Development Resident Welfare Association (DDRWA) stated that residents across multiple sectors were facing daily disruptions, particularly due to illegal banquet halls operating without clearances, and poor road engineering decisions were worsening congestion.

“Students appearing for Class 10 and 12 board examinations, senior citizens and working residents are being subjected to loud DJ music well beyond permissible hours and decibel limits,” the association said in its letter, adding that enforcement on noise norms remains weak despite repeated complaints.

The RWAs also raised concerns over roadside encroachments during weddings, where temporary tents and parking spill over onto public roads. “Many of these banquet halls do not have designated parking spaces. During events, roads are blocked, causing inconvenience to emergency vehicles and daily commuters,” an official statement on Thursday cited N P Singh, president, DDRWA, as saying.

Traffic-related issues were also raised separately in a meeting with the traffic police on Thursday, as a DDRWA, delegation led by Singh met deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Manisha Singh and assistant commissioner of police (traffic) Shakeel Mohammad, at the Sector 14 traffic police office, where concerns over bottlenecks, wrong-side driving and road design flaws were discussed.

The federation pointed to poorly designed U-turns and road cuts that, it said, have become congestion points across the city.

Residents alleged that several traffic diversions and closures are introduced without consultation, often worsening bottlenecks instead of easing them.

“Poorly designed U-turns, particularly those that cannot accommodate heavy vehicles, routinely trigger traffic jams during peak hours,” Singh said, adding that RWAs should be consulted before major traffic changes are implemented.

The federation sought formation of a joint committee comprising police officials, the Noida Authority and representatives of RWAs to address traffic planning and enforcement issues in a coordinated manner.

Fire safety and emergency preparedness were also flagged as the areas needing urgent attention. The association said the rapid growth of residential and commercial structures has not been matched by a corresponding strengthening of fire services.

Responding to the concerns, DCP (traffic) Manisha Singh said the issues raised by RWAs were being examined.

“The suggestions shared by the RWAs, particularly regarding congestion points and enforcement near metro stations, are being reviewed. Necessary measures will be taken in coordination with concerned agencies,” she said.