Noida RWAs seek say in dog feeding spots

The Federation of Noida Residents Welfare Associations (FONRWA) on Tuesday urged the Noida authority to consult resident welfare associations (RWAs) while finalising locations for dog feeding points across the city.

FONRWA general secretary KK Jain alleged that the authority has identified around 1,200 feeding points for stray dogs, and tenders have been issued to provide facilities at 600 locations. However, the authority said they have not decided on the number of locations yet.

“Local RWAs are well aware of the conditions and suitable locations within their sectors. RWAs can play an important role in assisting the authority in this initiative,” Jain said.

However, an official from the Noida authority said that construction work has already begun and locations will be decided based on input from RWAs and residents.

When asked about the matter, the authority did not share the location of the ongoing works or the completion timeline.

A K Arora, general manager (civil) at the Noida authority, said, “We have started the work on building these feeding points. The locations will be finalised based on requests and inputs from RWAs,” he said.

According to RWAs, the initiative began in 2025, when some associations started constructing feeding points following directions from the Noida authority.

A letter issued by the health department of the Noida authority on March 9, seen by HT, stated, “Municipal authorities shall immediately begin an exercise to create dedicated feeding spaces for stray dogs in every municipal ward. These feeding areas should be identified or created keeping in mind the population and concentration of stray dogs in the concerned ward.”

“We have five feeding points within our residential area. We built them based on where people usually feed dogs. We even shared a map with residents so that they follow these locations,” said Anita Joshi, RWA president of Sector 36.

The discussion around feeding points intensified after several residents raised concerns about stray dog attacks.

Commandant (Retd) PP Sharma, a resident of Jaypee Greens Wish Town in Sector 128, alleged that his wife was attacked by a stray dog earlier this year.

“On January 12, my wife Anju Sharma, was severely bitten on her left leg and hand by an unprovoked stray dog while she was on a morning walk in the gated society of Jaypee Greens Wish Town,” he said, adding that feeding should be restricted to designated feeding points around residential towers.

Several residents suggested that designated feeding areas could help reduce such cases.

“The problem of stray dogs in Udyog Vihar Society, Sector 82, is becoming serious. At present, there is no authorised feeding point for dogs within the society, due to which some people feed stray dogs at various locations inside the premises,” said Mayank Chauhan, RWA president o Udyog Vihar Sector 82.

RWAs have also urged the authority to designate authorised feeding points outside residential complexes to avoid conflicts among residents.

Animal rights activists have expressed support for designated dog feeding points, provided they are implemented properly and in line with animal welfare guidelines.

“Feeding points are a very welcome step. However, these feeding points must follow the guidelines of the Animal Welfare Board of India. They cannot be arbitrary, and they cannot be limited to just one, or two locations. The number and placement must be relevant to each specific location and its circumstances,” said Dr Amit Choudhery, an animal rights activist.