Noida Sector 168: 26-year-old severely injured after collision with cattle

Noida:A 26-year-old software engineer sustained severe brain injuries after a stray cattle allegedly rammed into his bike on Noida Sector 168 road on Tuesday evening. He is currently battling for his life, said police. A passerby, Omveer, got access to Sudhanshu’s phone using his fingerprint (with his consent) and contacted his family through the last dialled number. (HT Archive)

The man, identified as Prakhar Sudhanshu, hails from Surjan Nagar in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. He resides at a PG in Sector 168, Noida, and works at an MNC in Greater Noida.

A purported video of the incident on social media shows a bull standing on the road’s median suddenly entering the main carriageway and colliding with his bike coming from the opposite side.

HT, however, could not independently verify the video’s authenticity.

“On Tuesday evening, Sudhanshu was returning to his PG from his office when a stray cattle standing on the median came in front of his bike and hit him. The cattle’s horn penetrated his helmet and struck above his right eye,” the victim’s brother, Pranava Bhardwaj, to HT.

He added, “Sudhanshu’s skull was damaged and glass from his spectacle got stuck inside his head.”

A passerby, Omveer, got access to Sudhanshu’s phone using his fingerprint (with his consent) and contacted the last dialled number. “My younger cousin got a call and was informed that Sudhanshu has been rushed to a nearby hospital,” said Bhardwaj

Following an extensive surgery on Wednesday, Sudhanshu regained consciousness on Thursday afternoon.

“Doctors informed us that he is still critical. We hope for his recovery. Doctors also told us that he may lose vision in the right eye,” added Bhardwaj.

Sudhanshu is the sole breadwinner in the family. His three elder sisters are married. On Thursday, his family filed a complaint at the Expressway police station.

Noida residents said that the cattle menace has been increasing in the area. “There are 15 to 20 stray animals outside the market daily in sector 77. When will the stray animals be removed from the streets?” said Amit Kumar, a resident of sector 76.

Vikas Jain, a sector 20 resident, said, “The stray cattle menace is dangerous for commuters. I face this issue every day on Maharaja Agrasen Marg. Authorities should take action as it poses a serious risk.”

Amit Kumar Khari, station house officer (SHO), Expressway police station said, “We have received the video. The incident will be investigated,”

On December 16, 2025, a 30-year-old man escaped with minor injuries after his car lost control while trying to avoid a cattle and plunged into a 10-feet-deep open drain due to low visibility in Noida Special Economic Zone (NSEZ) area.