Noida society seeks unsafe streetlights be replaced

NOIDA: Residents of Noida Sector 62 located Rajat Vihar have raised concern over the deteriorating condition of old streetlights in their society in C-Block, stating that these dysfunctional lights have now also become unsafe.

According to the Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA), Rajat Vihar, most of the poles are 15–20 years old, rusted, and damaged at the base, posing a safety hazard.

Agreeing on the deterioration of poles, the authority officials have now assured that the replacement work can be expected by November 10.

Residents allege that the underground cables are worn out and frequently malfunction, leaving several stretches of the society in darkness.

“Several stretches inside the block turn pitch dark after sunset. It becomes risky for children and elderly residents to walk,” said Ajeet Singh, a local resident.

The RWA says despite having followed up with the Noida authority for over a year, it hasn’t witnessed any replacement work in the area.

Rajat Vihar C Block, which houses around 370 flats, has already witnessed four streetlight poles collapsing in recent months, though none caused any injury to anyone.

Gopal Sharma, general secretary of the RWA, said they requested the authority a year ago seeking replacement of the old poles. “We specifically requested for 4-metre-high poles, as the current 12-foot ones are too short and their light gets blocked due to trees and shrubs. Officials assured us of installing new poles. But there has been no progress,” he said.

The Noida authority engineers did visit the site in April and prepared an estimate for replacement, but the work has not yet begun, he added.

General manager (Electricity, Jal and Maintenance) RP Singh said the replacement proposal has been approved and will be executed soon. “The existing poles were installed a long time ago, and many are damaged at the bottom. The estimate has been made, and the replacement work will be taken up by November 10, once sanction approvals are completed,” he said.

He, however, denied reports of poles collapsing within the society. “There are no such incidents reported. The issue is limited to the replacement of old poles, which will be done shortly,” Singh added.

“We have been hearing for months that the lights will be replaced soon, but nothing moves on the ground. Every time it rains, the poles spark or trip. Now that winter is here, it is likely to worsen for us,” said Meena Kapoor, another resident.

Residents said they hope the authority completes the work before winter, as poorly lit areas have raised safety concerns, especially for senior citizens and children returning home after dark.