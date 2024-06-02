Noida teen sentenced to 3 month community service for assault

The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) of Gautam Budh Nagar, has ordered a 17-year-old three months of community service in an assault case in which he was booked in August 2023, officials said on Saturday — a first where a juvenile has been directed to do community service in the district. The teen, a resident of a locality under Bisrakh police station, was booked on August 7, 2023 following his neighbour’s complaint. (Representational photo)

“The juvenile, along with his brother and uncle, was booked under sections 323 (assault), 504 (intentional insult) 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. The three had attacked the complainant with sticks following a dispute. He was taken into custody,” said Arun Gupta, member magistrate (JJB).

The case was admitted to the JJB in August last year following which the juvenile had been let out on bail while hearing in the matter continued.

“During the hearing, the juvenile admitted to the crime and appealed to the court for closing the case. According to the procedure, he submitted a confessional document. The court observed that the juvenile belongs to a poor family and involved in first offence,” said Gupta.

On Friday, principal magistrate (JJB) Aakriti convicted the juvenile and sentenced him to community service for three months.

The court order said the juvenile has been found guilty of sections 323, 504 and 506. Under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015, to connect him with social activities, the teen will have to appear at Child Helpline Institution, Gautam Budh Nagar on Thursdays and Fridays before the coordinator for three months from June 1,2024.

“After three months, the coordinator will submit a report on the contribution of the said juvenile to JJB. He will also pay a fine of ₹500,” said the order issued on Friday evening.

The juvenile is tasked to provide community service by working with Noida childline that handles the helpline for children in distress, said Gupta.

“He will have to report to their office on designated days and work alongside the child support staffers as they counsel and rescue children who are reported to the helpline. This is the first time that community service has been awarded to a juvenile convict in Gautam Budh Nagar. This will set a precedence,” he said.

The court has also ordered the guardian of the juvenile to file an undertaking that they will keep the him away from criminal activities and will not engage him in any such work which may harm his mental and physical condition.

“The concerned SHO (station house officer) is also ordered to destroy the records related to the juvenile from the police station as per rules,” the court added.