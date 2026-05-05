Noida Three men strip, assault teen on camera, one held

A 17-year-old boy was restrained, stripped, and assaulted by three people who allegedly barged into a paying guest accommodation (PG) in Sector 63, Noida, where he was sleeping, police said on Monday. A video of the incident, allegedly filmed by the attackers, was circulating online and drew outrage. Police said an 18-year-old has been arrested in relation with the incident, while efforts are underway to nab the two others. The victim, a Class 10 student and a resident of Sector 66, sustained three stitches on his head. He is condition is stable, said police. (Representational image)

The incident took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. The victim, a Class 10 student and a resident of Sector 66, sustained three stitches on his head. He is condition is stable, said police. However, his statement has yet to be recorded.

While police have yet to establish a motive for the assault, the preliminary investigation found that the “victim and suspects knew each other”, said a senior police officer aware of the investigation.

However, a friend of the victim told HT that the three allegedly came by the PG intending to sleep there that night. However, took offence after the victim refused.

In a purported video of the incident, being shared online, two boys can be seen stripping the boy who is standing on what appears to be a bed. Two boys are seen hitting with rods. The victim, who has blood on his face, can be heard pleading with the attackers to be let go. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

RK Gautam, additional deputy commissioner of police, Central Noida, said, “On the complaint of the victim, a case under sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 351 (criminal intimidation), and 352 (intentional insult) of BNS was registered at Phase 3 police station, and a suspect, 18, a resident of Mamura, was arrested while efforts are underway to nab others.”

One of the remaining suspects is also a resident of Mamura, while the third is from a nearbylocality in Sector 66.

The victim told HT that, on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, he, along with the victim and other friends, spent time at the PG, which is nextto the victim’s home.”

“Later around 2 am, when I asked my friend (22) to drop me to my home in Gijhore, we closed the door’s latch from outside as our friend (victim) had fallen asleep. In our absence, three men barged into the room and started assaulting our friend with a pipe, wooden rod and cylinder. Two of them assaulted our friend brutally while the third recorded the video,” said the friend. “After dropping me, when my friend returned PG, he heard loud cries from inside the locked room.”

The 22-year-old then went to the police and returned to the spot with a police team. “Our friend, who was stripped, was found lying with severe head injuries,” added the friend.