Noida to develop a bus stand at Botanical Garden Metro station

The Noida authority has decided to develop a bus stand at Botanical Garden Metro station with an aim to address the woes of commuters, officials in the know of the matter said, adding that the need for a new facility was felt as the old bus stand in Morna village, Sector 32, is overcrowded and needs to be expanded to deliver better services to commuters.

In the absence of a bus stand, all buses board and de-board passengers outside the Botanical Garden Metro station, on the main Dadri Road, causing traffic congestion. (HT Archive)

Also, in the absence of a dedicated stand, all buses board and de-board passengers outside the Botanical Garden Metro station,on the main Dadri road, thereby causing traffic congestion, said officials.

The authority chief executive officer Lokesh M has directed the staff to identify the space for a bus stand at Botanical Garden Metro station to address the woes of passengers and also resolve congestion issues.

The CEO’s directions came after he conducted an inspection of the area, during which he also suspended a junior engineer, after he found that sanitation work in areas along Dadri road was not up to the mark.

“We have directed the staff to develop a bus stand at the Botanical Garden so that passengers can take the bus safely and not suffer on the road outside the Metro station,” said Lokesh M.

The authority will develop a seating area for passengers, drinking water facility, space for autos, private taxies and other services at the bus stand so that users do not face any inconvenience.

The authority has decided to develop the bus stand because Botanical Garden Metro station is an interchange station that witnesses huge passenger influx daily. Most of the Metro commuters who alight at the station depend on buses for last mile connectivity and also to reach nearby cities.

The CEO along with the officials saw that the toilet block near Botanical Garden Metro station is not working properly. Angry with the lack of upkeep of the toilet, Lokesh M immediately suspended the junior engineer and directed the staff to make sure the toilet remains clean and also the areas around the Metro station.

“The CEO has directed that the drain between the GIP Mall and the Botanical Garden Metro station along Dadri road be covered and the footpath along Dadri road be redesigned in a manner that it does not trouble the commuters. We will also develop parking space for cars so that illegal parking on road can be curtailed,” said another Noida authority official, asking not to be named.

