Noida to get two more STPs by December

NOIDA: The deadline of two sewage treatment plants, which are being built in sectors 123 and 168, has been reduced by nine months, the Noida authority said on Wednesday. Officials said that the ₹259 crore project will now be completed by December this year.

The authority had in August 2020 started work on the project with a deadline of September 2022.

“We are constructing two new STPs as per the needs. These two facilities will benefit the residential areas near the project sites,” said Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer of the Noida authority.

The authority is constructing a 100 million litre per day (MLD) capacity STP in Sector 168 and another 80 MLD capacity STP in Sector 123. The treated water from the two STPs will be used for irrigation and horticulture purposes, thereby saving precious groundwater, the officials said.

“Both the STPs will be completed by December 2021 as we have expedited the work after restrictions of Covid-19 pandemic were lifted last week,” said an authority official, not authorised to speak to media.

Notably, Sector 168 already has an STP (40 MLD capacity) and Sector 123 has a 35 MLD STP. But the authority decided to construct two more STPs in these two areas, where new residential and commercial development is taking place. At present, the city has a total of six STPs -- two (34MLD and 25MLD capacities) in Sector 50, two (33MLD and 54MLD) in Sector 54, and one each in sectors 123 and 168.

The proposed STP in Sector 168 will treat the sewage from newly developed group housing complexes located in sectors 128, 129, 130, 135, 150 and 151, among others, while the Sector 123 STP will cater to sectors 118, 119, 120 and 121, among other areas, the officials said.