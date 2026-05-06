Noida to revive e-cycle project, plans fresh roll-out at key locations

The Noida authority said on Tuesday that it has decided to revive the e-cycle project, conceived and launched in 2022-23, and will rope in a new agency to run the service. Initially, the authority plans to restart the project at 10 key locations in the city where demand for e-cycles is high, officials said.

The e-cycle project is aimed at promoting eco-friendly mobility, reducing traffic congestion and air pollution. It offers affordable last-mile connectivity while supporting sustainable urban transport, said officials. (HT Archive)

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Back in 2022-23, when the project was launched, it failed to attract a sufficient number of users to ensure viability and was subsequently discontinued, officials said, adding that the revived project is likely to be launched this June.

Satish Pal, additional CEO, Noida Authority, said e-cycles are much needed in a city like Noida, which sees perennial snarls.

“The Noida Authority has planned to set up e-cycle docking stations in 10 areas where there is demand from the public for such non-motorised transport. The authority has already started the process of identifying such locations. The public can also share their feedback or suggestions for this project. A few private firms have also shown an interest in being part of the project,” said Pal.

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{{^usCountry}} The e-cycle project is aimed at promoting eco-friendly mobility, reducing traffic congestion and air pollution. It offers affordable last-mile connectivity while supporting sustainable urban transport, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The e-cycle project is aimed at promoting eco-friendly mobility, reducing traffic congestion and air pollution. It offers affordable last-mile connectivity while supporting sustainable urban transport, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vinod Rajput ...Read More Vinod Rajput writes on environment, infrastructure, real estate and government policies in Noida and Greater Noida. He has reported on environment and infrastructure in Delhi, Gurgaon and Panchkula in the past. Read Less

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