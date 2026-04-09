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Noida to rewrite 2015 building rules, ease map approvals in 81 villages

At present, landowners across 81 villages build without approved maps, leaving their properties classified as unauthorised and ineligible for bank loans or mortgages

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 07:16 am IST
By Vinod Rajput, Noida
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After over a decade of deadlock that left village homes “unauthorised” and ineligible for bank loans, the Noida authority has decided to set up a committee to overhaul its rigid 2015 building rules and draft simpler by-laws to map approvals in 81 villages.

The move is aimed at bringing long unregulated village constructions into a formal framework, said officials. (HT Archive)

The committee, comprising members from the Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway industrial development authorities, will prepare a draft and place it in the public domain for objections and suggestions before finalisation. The move is aimed at bringing long unregulated village constructions into a formal framework, said officials.

At present, landowners across 81 villages build without approved maps, leaving their properties classified as unauthorised and ineligible for bank loans or mortgages. While villagers currently enjoy freedom over building height and layout, the absence of approvals has kept them outside the formal banking credit system.

The authority officials said the tough provisions in the 2015 by-laws prevented land owners in villages from getting the mandatory map approval, which is needed to proceed with construction. A key bottleneck was the requirement for a no-objection certificate from a district-level panel comprising senior police, administrative and town planning officials, a process that discouraged applicants and stalled approvals.

The authority plans to include new by-laws that will enable map approvals for smaller plots as farmers usually have smaller plots with unusual dimensions, said officials.

Farmers welcomed the move but urged swift implementation. “If the authority wants to regulate development and curb unauthorised construction, it must act without delay. A practical approach is needed given the irregular nature of village plots. If the authority will be successful in implementing the map approval rules then it will be historic,” said Prempal Chauhan, general secretary of the Bharatiya Kisan Parishad.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vinod Rajput

Vinod Rajput writes on environment, infrastructure, real estate and government policies in Noida and Greater Noida. He has reported on environment and infrastructure in Delhi, Gurgaon and Panchkula in the past.

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