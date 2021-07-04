Noida: Traffic cop dies as his car hits truck on Eastern Peripheral E-way

Greater Noida A 30-year-old traffic constable died after he hit his speeding car with a stationary truck on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Gautam Budh Nagar’s Badalpur on Sunday. The victim, Gaurav Singh, a native of Mathura, was posted with the Ghaziabad traffic police department.

Dinesh Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Badalpur police station, said that Gaurav was travelling from Dadri to Ghaziabad in his Maruti Zen car. “There was a stationary truck near Rajatpur village in Badalpur, which Gaurav could not spot, and hit his car with the truck around 12:30pm on Sunday,” Kumar said.

Gaurav got injured, and his car was damaged.

Security personnel of the expressway control room admitted him to a private hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead. Police said that the truck was empty, and the driver had fled the spot. “We have seized the truck and are trying to track down its driver. Gaurav’s family has not filed a complaint yet,” Kumar added.

Another killed in Yamuna e-way accident

In a separate accident on Sunday, a 50-year-old man, Rakesh Mishra, died, and his 25-year-old son Atul Mishra got injured when their car hit the divider, and overturned on the Yamuna Expressway in Dankaur. They were residents of Alawalpur village in Gorakhpur.

Arvind Pathak, SHO, Dankaur police station, said that the two victims were travelling in a car from Gorakhpur to Noida. “Atul, who was driving the car, lost balance of the vehicle, and hit the divider. The injured duo was trapped inside the car,” he said, adding that they were admitted to a private hospital, where Rakesh died during treatment. “Atul is undergoing treatment and is out of danger. Police have not received any complaint in this regard yet.”

Total 4,956 accidents, 718 deaths, and 7,671 critical injuries were reported on the Yamuna Expressway between August 2012 and March 31, 2018, according to an RTI reply.