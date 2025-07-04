Search
Friday, Jul 04, 2025
Noida traffic police to create 4 kilometres Kanwar Yatra route

ByArun Singh
Published on: Jul 04, 2025 06:16 AM IST

Ghaziabad: As the Kanwar Yatra is set to begin next week, the traffic police have chalked out a plan for traffic management to facilitate Kanwar pilgrims passing through Noida on their way to Delhi and Faridabad, police said on Thursday.

Police said a control room will also be established at the Noida Entry Gate in Sector 14-A to monitor the situation. At Kalindi Kunj, two of the four lanes between the Okhla Bird Sanctuary and Okhla Barrage will be closed to facilitate the movement of pilgrims. (HT Archives)

In Noida, pilgrims will enter through Mayur Vihar, pass by the Shani Temple and Okhla Bird Sanctuary, and exit at Kalindi Kunj, covering a route of approximately four kilometres within the city.

A traffic police officer, requesting anonymity, said, “We held a meeting on Thursday and announced the formation of a dedicated Kanwar Cell to manage the yatra. This unit will oversee traffic arrangements and ensure safe passage for pilgrims from July 11 to August 9.”

The officer added, “Traffic police will be stationed at Sector 14-A in Noida to manage the entry of pilgrims from Mayur Vihar. Traffic on Chilla Road will be briefly halted to allow safe passage, and additional force will be deployed to manage congestion.”

Police said a control room will also be established at the Noida Entry Gate in Sector 14-A to monitor the situation. At Kalindi Kunj, two of the four lanes between the Okhla Bird Sanctuary and Okhla Barrage will be closed to facilitate the movement of pilgrims.

Noida, (traffic) deputy commissioner of police, Lakhan Singh Yadav said, “We conducted a meeting with our Ghaziabad counterpart on Wednesday, and the force of all the traffic police, 500, will be used to facilitate pilgrims.”

Traffic police said a diversion plan for commuters will be announced soon.

The Kanwar Yatra, held annually during July and August, is a significant Hindu pilgrimage during which devotees collect sacred water from the river Ganga in Haridwar.

