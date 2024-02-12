Noida traffic police urge commuters to take Metro to Delhi

In view of the farmers’ protest in Delhi on Tuesday (February 13), the Gautam Budh Nagar traffic police issued a traffic advisory on Monday, urging commuters to take the Metro to Delhi as the borders will be closed by the Delhi Police. From Monday night, the Delhi Police will intensify checking at Chilla, DND Flyway, and Kalindi Kunj borders ahead of farmers’ protests on Tuesday. (Sunil GHsoh/HT Photo)

On Monday evening, the border points of Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) Flyway and Chilla saw heavy traffic congestion owing to the Delhi Police putting up barricading to intensifying checking of all vehicles entering Delhi.

All types of goods vehicles will be restricted on the Yamuna Expressway to Delhi via the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and from Sirsa to Surajpur via Parichowk, said police.

Rajeev Kumar Gupta, Noida assistant commissioner of police, traffic, said, “From Monday night, the Delhi Police will intensify checking at Chilla, DND Flyway, and Kalindi Kunj borders ahead of farmers’ protests on Tuesday.”

“Around 7.30pm, only five to six vehicles were passing the border at a time, but heightened checking ensured that only one vehicle pass at a time. So the traffic flow was affected,” said a traffic police officer, adding that to avoid congestion on Tuesday, they have decided effect route diversions wherever needed.

“Vehicles going to Delhi via Chilla border can instead reach their destination via Sector 14A flyover via Golchakkar Chowk, Sector 15, Sandeep Paper Mill Chowk, and Jhundpura Chowk,” said the traffic police advisory.

“Vehicles that are to take the DND Flyway to Delhi, can instead use the elevated route via Film City flyover, Sector 18,” said the advisory, adding that traffic headed towards Kalindi Kunj border will be able to reach Delhi via the Mahamaya flyover and Sector 37.

Traffic going to Delhi on the Yamuna Expressway can exit the expressway at Jewar toll plaza and head towards Khurja and reach Delhi via Jahangirpur. Vehicle going to Delhi via Sirsa and Parichowk after getting off the peripheral expressway may instead go via Dadri and Dasna, said traffic police.

Rakesh Gupta, a resident of Sector 20 in Noida, said, “The traffic police should make proper arrangements for the upcoming farmers’ protest to avoid congestion as was seen last Thursday when farmers from Noida marched to Delhi.”

Anand Yadav, a resident of Sector 55, said, “If farmers’ protests are affecting our routine lives, then traffic police must chalk out a concrete plan. On Thursday’s protest, they (traffic police) issued an advisory, but the situation on the roads reflected the colossal failure of their arrangements. They need to come up with an alternative plan to blocking off the entire route.”