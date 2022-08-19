Noida twin towers: Evacuation plan for demolition day finalised

Noida: The Noida authority along with other stakeholders on Thursday finalised the evacuation plan and exclusion zone for the demolition of the Supertech twin towers scheduled at 2:30pm on August 28.

Officials said that the entire Emerald Court and ATS Village housing societies with around 7,000 residents will have to be evacuated along with their vehicles by 7am on the demolition day.

Residents can return to their housing societies only after 4pm on the same day, officials added.

Traffic movement will also be completely closed on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway for 30 minutes from 2.15pm to 2.45pm on the day of the blast. Officials added that security personnel can remain within the premises of these two societies till 12pm on the demolition day to ensure safety and to make sure that the premises have been completely vacated.

“We have formed a system wherein we have asked apartment owners’ associations (AOAs) to designate a manager for every tower and a floor representative for every floor. All the floor representatives will ensure that the flats are vacated and inform the tower manager who will report to the AOA by 7am on the demolition day,” said Ishtiyaq Ahmed, general manager (planning), Noida authority.

Ahmed added that the authority has also informed the AOAs that all those who have extra vehicles that they are unable to take along with them can be parked at the Botanical Garden multi-level parking that can accommodate over 7,000 four-wheelers at a time.

“All vehicles have to be removed from the two housing societies and these also cannot be parked outside the gates as the entire area is earmarked as an exclusion zone. So, we have designated a place where they can drop off their vehicles for the day,” Ahmed added.

There are around 1,500 vehicles in ATS Village and approximately 1,200 vehicles in Emerald Court housing society that will need to be removed, said sources. There are about 660 flats in Emerald Court and 450 in ATS Village. So, approximately 5,000 residents will need to be evacuated. Officials said that the exact number of people and vehicles will be provided by both the housing societies in a couple of days.

The exclusion zone is the area where no human, animal or vehicle will be allowed for the duration of the blast. This includes the area of the entire road in front of the Emerald Court, the expressway service road going towards Delhi, the road in front of ATS Village and Parsvanath Prestige.

Additionally, for any emergency, fire tenders and ambulances will be stationed behind the park facing the twin towers.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the demolition team started charging the 14th floor of the Apex tower, while the charging process of Ceyanne tower has been completed. The demolition team now has about 10 more floors to charge in the next one week, sources said.