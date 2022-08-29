Noida twin towers: Nearby residential societies launch clean up drives post demolition

The housing societies in the adjacent area of the demolished Supertech twin towers in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida have started clean-up drives a day after the two buildings were razed down.

Pictures have surfaced from nearby ATS Village society and Emerald Court in which large scale cleaning drives are seen underway as locals hope to return to their dust-free normal lives, now that the 9 year old battle has come to an end.

The Supertech towers were demolished on Sunday afternoon after a Supreme Court order upheld a previous decision to demolish the 100 metre buildings as the project was found to be in violation of the law.

As many as 5000 residents of nearby societies were evacuated from the area and were allowed to return back home only after 6:30 pm.

The buildings were razed down in a matter of few seconds with the help of explosives weighing at least 3,700 kg. Anticipating environmental concerns due to the debris and the blanket of dust that would be generated, the health department of the UP government had taken measures to monitor pollution levels and installed six special dust machines at the demolition site.

Edifice Engineering - the firm trusted with the demolition estimated that around 80,000 tonnes of debris was left after the demolition. Firm’s founding partner Utkarsh Mehta informed the media that around 50,000 tonnes of the debris has been absorbed in the now demolished skyscrapers' basements, and the rest will be disposed of in 90 days.

“We will have to coordinate with the Emerald Court and ATS Village societies for the disposal since the debris would have to be first processed at the site only and then it would be taken to construction and demolition waste processing centres.

“Coordination would be needed for fixing the timing for work at the site to cause least disturbance to residents,” said Mehta.

(With inputs from agencies)

